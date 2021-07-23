Tutors International Announced as Finalists in the Growing Business Awards

-Elite Tutoring Company, Tutors International, have been announced as finalists in the Growing Business Awards for two categories

-The categories in which they are finalists are 'Customer Experience and Loyalty' and 'Growing Business of the Year - Smaller Company'

OXFORD, England, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestigious private tutoring company, Tutors International, has been announced as finalists for the 2021 Growing Business Awards in two categories: 'Customer Experience and Loyalty' and 'Growing Business of the Year - Smaller Company'.

In both of the categories in which they are finalists, Tutors International is the only company in the Education sector.

Growing Business Awards

The Growing Business Awards is in its 23rd year, establishing itself as 'the most credible and highly valued recognition of exceptional growing businesses. [They] celebrate the strength, vision and resilience of fast-growing SMEs.' (www.growingbusinessawards.co.uk)

Since 1998, the Growing Business Awards have been honouring the UK's most outstanding entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses. Consistent high-quality of nominees, numerous categories and a finely honed judging process have ensured the Growing Business Awards have made a name for themselves as a leading judge of past, current and future entrepreneurial success.

Customer Experience and Loyalty

Since Adam Caller Founded Tutors International in 1999, the private tuition specialists have developed a dedicated and expanding global client base. They placed tutors in 17 countries over the last two years alone, including Singapore, the USA, South Africa, China, Switzerland and Bermuda.

With experience recruiting for Special Educational Needs (SEN), specialist academic-vocational hybrid roles, travelling tutors, sea tutors and many other highly specific individualised needs from their UHNW Clients, Tutors International tutors have transformed and enhanced the lives of families across the world.

Tutors International (TI) are delighted that their exemplary Client experience has been recognised. Tutors International are world leaders in the level of tailored private tuition that they offer. From the highly individualised recruitment stages to the excellent education offered by perfectly matched tutors, every step of their private tuition service has personalisation and superlative standards at its core. As companies grow and globalise, often the personalised aspect is lost, but TI maintains that a tailored service and individually optimised education is - and always will be - the driving force of the company.

Growing Business of the Year

Tutors International has substantially grown in fiscal and Tutor employment terms and has done so internationally. For every gap in the market - tutoring on yachts, facilitating micro-schools, alternative education mentorship for example - TI identifies the gap, no matter how niche, and fills it with superlative education and innovation. They have placed Tutors on every continent except Antarctica and their global success has caught the attention of the national press, obtaining features in Vanity Fair, Forbes, The Guardian, The Daily Mail and The Telegraph.

Tutors International are delighted that the Growing Business Awards have recognised TI's 22 years of sustained growth, and their relentless drive to be at the forefront of private tuition worldwide.

The Next Stages

In September, two representatives from Tutors International's senior team will attend an interview day in Mayfair, London. Interviews with all finalists will take place on this day, and winners for each of the 25 categories will be decided as a result. The awards ceremony will take place on 24thNovember 2021.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled tutoring service that matches the right tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Providing private tuition for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is a reputable tutoring company founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

