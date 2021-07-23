



Washington, D.C., July 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Plato Technologies Inc., the provider of the industry-leading blockchain intelligence platform Plato, has partnered with Blockleaders.io, the leading crypto and blockchain news and interview platform, to offer quality updates and blockchain focused data across both platforms.Marketing expert Lisa Gibbons, associate with Blockleaders.io says the partnership with Plato Technologies will allow the news platform to extract the most up to date crypto and blockchain intelligence to leverage the data in real-time and give readers access to the latest industry insights.Blockleaders is a crypto focused interview and news platform, founded in 2018, that has featured some of the most exciting leaders in crypto and blockchain including the late John McAfee, Andreas Antonopolous, President Vit Jedlicka, Stefan Rust, Richard Ells, Joel Comm, Samson Williams, Mru Patel and Pete wood.Jillian Godsil, co-founder and editor in chief of Blockleaders, says: "Plato and Bryan are both forces of nature - it is a pleasure to work with such committed people and platforms. Plato is all about sharing data and Blockleaders is about creating it - a marriage made in crypto."Plato is an open intelligence repository and data platform that unlocks the power of Vertical Search in a highly scalable and immersive way. This global platform operates in 23 languages and is built around advanced automation to help all Plato users extract faster insights.Bryan Feinberg, CEO of Plato Technologies Inc., says: "We are really excited with what this partnership brings. It's a great example of how community convergence is helping drive and support adoption of our product and tech. So much of our lives today are data dependent that we often find ourselves disconnected from the pulse that is driving our respective sectors and is at the core of our distributed approach towards data and data intelligence. Our beta testing is supporting those assumptions as we will be surpassing our 4,000,000th organic Visitor this month since launching the Open beta @ zephyrnet.com in April of 2020."About Blockleaders: https://www.blockleaders.io/Blockleaders is a publication and creative network that provides a platform for innovators and leaders in technology. We amplify the deeply human stories of the accomplished men and women who are risking their reputation, professions and even relationships to inspire, challenge and build the future. Contact: Jillian Godsil: votejill14@gmail.comAbout Plato Data Intelligence (https://PlatoBlockchain.com)Plato is an open intelligence repository and data platform that unlocks the power of Vertical Search in a highly scalable and immersive way. The platform is designed to provide an ultra-safe and secure environment to consume sector-specific real-time data intelligence across the Web3 Universe. Contact: Bryan Feinberg: zephyr@platodata.io.Source: Plato Data IntelligenceCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.