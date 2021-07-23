Azarga Uranium Corp.: Azarga Uranium Included in Index Composition for Global X Uranium ETF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FSE:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to an ordinary rebalance in the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index (the "Index"), the Company will be included in the Index composition for the Global X Uranium ETF. The ordinary rebalance of the Index will be implemented effective August 2, 2021 and occurs semi-annually.

With net assets of approximately US$640 million, the Global X Uranium ETF is the largest Exchange Traded Fund ("ETF") in the uranium sector and the Index tracks the price movements in shares of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components.

Azarga Uranium is already included in the index composition for the North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and the Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF.

Blake Steele, Azarga Uranium President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to be included in the Index composition for the Global X Uranium ETF. This is an important milestone for the Company and recognizes our continued efforts to build shareholder value. Investor sentiment towards nuclear energy has markedly improved in 2021 and uranium ETFs have experienced significant capital inflows as a result. Our Company is well positioned to benefit from the strengthening uranium market, as we continue to advance our two tier one development stage in-situ recovery uranium projects in the USA, the Dewey Burdock and Gas Hills Projects."

About Azarga Uranium Corp.

Azarga Uranium is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls ten uranium projects and prospects in the United States of America ("USA") (South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado), with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project"), which is the Company's initial development priority, has received its Nuclear Regulatory Commission License and Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control permits from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Company is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project.

For more information please visit www.azargauranium.com.

For further information, please contact:

Blake Steele, President and CEO

+1 605 662-8308

E-mail: info@azargauranium.com

