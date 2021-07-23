Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Garratt as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. After a brief transition period, Mr. Garratt will be replacing outgoing CFO, Chris Cairns, who has resigned effective September 1, 2021, to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Garratt is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and brings over 20 years of experience in financial roles and the mining sector. Mr. Garratt has extensive experience as a senior financial executive, including previously serving as CFO for Kaizen Discovery Inc. from 2015 to 2018 and Vice President and Corporate Controller of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. from 2013 to 2014. Mr. Garratt obtained his CPA, CA while working in Deloitte's audit practice, with a primary focus on public-listed companies in Canada and the United States.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire management team, I want to congratulate David in his new role at Cordoba and thank Chris for his hard work and contributions over the past few years. We wish Chris all the best in his pursuit of new opportunities," said Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran Deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

