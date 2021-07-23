Regulatory News:

Transition S.A. (Paris:TRAN) (the "Company" or "Transition") announces today an overview of (i) the stabilization transactions carried out in connection with the private placement and listing of its Units (as defined in the Prospectus) on the professional segment (compartiment professionnel) of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris") during the Stabilization Period (as defined below) and (ii) the results of the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option (as defined below).

Transition received notification that Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acting as stabilization manager on behalf of the Bookrunners (as defined below) (the "Stabilization Manager") has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3(2)(d) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) in relation to the first admission to trading on Euronext Paris of its Units pursuant to the Prospectus (as defined below) during the Stabilization Period.

Issuer: Transition S.A. Securities: Actions de préférence stipulées rachetables assorties de bons de souscription d'actions ordinaires de la Société rachetables

(ISIN: FR00140039U7) Market Euronext Paris, compartiment professionnel Stabilization Manager: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

The Stabilization Period began on 22 June 2021 and ended on 22 July 2021.

Pursuant to Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (the "Delegated Regulation"), the Company, on the basis of the information disclosed by the Stabilization Manager, hereby communicates an overview of the data relating to the stabilization activities undertaken by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (or any entity acting on its behalf) as stabilization agent during the Stabilization Period.

For each of the dates during which stabilization transactions were carried out, the price range was as follows:

Execution Date Lowest Price (EUR) Highest Price (EUR) Trading Venues 22 June 2021 9.94 10.00 PARE 23 June 2021 9.95 9.95 PARE 28 June 2021 9.95 9.95 PARE

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce that the Stabilization Manager, acting on its own and on behalf of the Bookrunners, exercised in part the Over-allotment Option to purchase 650,000 additional Units from Transition, at the original offering price of €10.00 per Unit, corresponding to a total amount of approximately €6.5 million. As a result, the total number of Units offered in the private placement amounts to 20,650,000 Units, thereby increasing the total offering size to approximately €206.5 million.

Given the Over-allotment Option was not exercised in full, the Company will cancel the Over-allotment Units which have not been purchased by the Stabilization Manager. The Company will also buy back a proportionate number of Founders' Units (as defined in the Prospectus) and Founders' Shares (as defined in the Prospectus) from the Founders (as defined in the Prospectus), and will cancel such Founders' Units or Founders' Shares, so that the Founders' Units and Founders' Shares owned by the Founders will represent approximately 25.0% of the share capital and approximately 6.7% of the voting rights of the Company following the completion of such buybacks and cancellations.

The Market Shares (as defined in the Prospectus) and the Market Warrants (as defined in the Prospectus) are expected to detach on 29 July 2021 and to trade separately on Euronext Paris starting at 9:00 a.m. CET the same day, under the trading symbols TRAN and TRANW, respectively.

This press release is also issued on behalf of Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE pursuant to Article 6(2) of the Delegated Regulation.

