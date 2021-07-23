Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: BUZZ) (OTC Pink: LMLLF) ("PharmaDrug" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics, cannabis and naturally-derived approved drugs, is pleased to announce that it will change its ticker symbol from "BUZZ" to "PHRX". The Company expects the symbol change to take effect on August 3, 2021. The change in the ticker symbol is being made to provide greater visibility with respect to the long-term strategy of the Company.

"We are looking forward to trading under the new 'PHRX' symbol on the Canadian Stock Exchange," said Daniel Cohen, Chairman and CEO of PharmaDrug. "The new symbol directly aligns with the vision of the Company and the path we foresee taking in order to continue adding significant value to our shareholders by developing and commercializing naturally derived medicines."

No action is required by existing shareholders with regards to the ticker symbol change.

About PharmaDrug Inc.

PharmaDrug is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics, cannabis and naturally-derived approved drugs. The Company owns 80% of Pharmadrug Production GmbH, a German medical cannabis distributor, with a Schedule I European Union narcotics license and German EuGMP certification allowing for the importation and distribution of medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany and throughout the EU. The Company also owns 100% of Super Smart, a Dutch company building a modern adult use psychedelic retail business with an elevated and educational focus. PharmaDrug recently acquired Sairiyo Therapeutics, a biotech company that specializes in researching and reformulating established natural medicines with a goal of bringing them through regulatory and research driven clinical trials.

