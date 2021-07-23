New efficacy and biomarker data to be featured in panel presentation on Wednesday, July 28. A poster presentation featuring positive clinical outcome data from the Company's two Phase 2a studies will be available on Monday, July 26

Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, with data from two phase 2 studies showing its lead compound improves cognition in AD patients and motor function in PD patients, today announced that it will present new data for its lead product candidate, ANVS401, at the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), which is being held in Denver, Co and virtually, from July 26 through July 30.

On Wednesday, July 28, at 8 p.m. ET, Annovis Bio will host a panel presentation which will include new efficacy and biomarker data from an interim analysis of the Company's ongoing Phase 2a trials. The data presented will include:

Neurotoxic protein levels

Marker of axonal damage

Inflammatory markers

Efficacy

"We are excited to share our latest data at AAIC as we continue to advance our novel approach to treating Alzheimer's disease," stated Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D., CEO of Annovis Bio.

ANVS401 will also be featured in a poster presentation: Positive Clinical Outcomes in Two Phase 2a Studies: ADAS-Cog in Alzheimer's and MDS-UPDRS in Parkinson's patients plus Markers of Toxic Cascade that Leads to Nerve Cell Death.

Previously, Annovis Bio reported that AD patients treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed a statistically significant 30% cognitive improvement as measured by the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 11 (ADAS-Cog11); PD patients treated with ANVS401 showed a statistically significant 18% motor function improvement as measured by the MDS-UPDRS. Additionally, in a test that measures speed and accuracy, AD and PD patients both responded with a statistically significant increase in correctly coded fields. The Company also measured inflammatory factors and found statistically significant lowering of these factors. These tests were part of the Company's ongoing Phase 2a study in AD and PD patients.

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We have two ongoing Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/PD study our drug improves memory loss and dementia associated with AD, as well as body and brain function in PD. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company's website: www.annovisbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

