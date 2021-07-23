Blighter selected to provide advanced integrated target acquisition radars for fleet of Armoured Fighting Vehicles

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blighter Surveillance Systems ('Blighter', www.blighter.com) the British designer and manufacturer of electronic-scanning radars and surveillance solutions, has been selected to provide a minimum of 25 target acquisition radars for a fleet of Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs).

The initial contract with a major European defence company will last for approximately 3-5 years, with the possibility to extend, and provide a minimum of another 60 radars in the following phase.

Blighter B400 series target acquisition radars, set to be integrated with the defensive capabilities of this fleet, provide long-range, targeting capability for the weapons system and are already in use across the world, including as part of an integrated mobile border security platform deployed in Europe.

The B400 radars are versatile by design, and suited to fixed, mobile and portable applications. With extensive defensive and offensive capabilities, the vehicles will be dependent on the accuracy of the target acquisition radars to achieve full operational effectiveness.

Angus Hone, CEO of Blighter Surveillance Systems said:

"In an increasingly kinetic environment it is essential that armed forces personnel have full situational awareness and tracking capabilities. Blighter is uniquely positioned to provide the versatile system that is required for this role and pleased to now extend our products to this new and innovative programme of AFVs."

Blighter is due to exhibit its range of electronic-scanning ground surveillance, coastline security, drone security and target acquisition radars on stand H2-866 at the upcoming DSEI exhibition in London. DSEI 2021 takes place from Tuesday 14th to Friday 17th September at the ExCeL exhibition centre.

About Blighter (www.blighter.com)

Blighter Surveillance Systems employs 40 people and is located near Cambridge, UK. Blighter designs and manufactures world-beating 2D and 3D electronic-scanning ground-based radars, which can accurately detect drones, people, vehicles and boats at large distances.

Its radars are key sensors in surveillance and counter-drone applications, and are used in more than 35 countries around the world, delivering 24/7 security protection along national borders and coastlines, at military bases, and to protect manoeuvre force missions when deployed on military land vehicles and trailers. Blighter's radars also play a key role in guarding critical national infrastructure (CNI) sites such as airports, power plants and oil and gas facilities.