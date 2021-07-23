Team GB Launch First Ever Official NFT Collection With Partners Tokns Ahead of Store Opening

LONDON, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the imminent Tokyo Games, Team GB has become the first Olympic Team to create its own storefront for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Working in partnership with leading NFT commerce provider Tokns, Team GB will launch an NFT store to showcase these instantly iconic NFTs.

NFTs are scarce and unique collectibles for the digital age. Each item is minted to the blockchain, a digital ledger, certifying the provenance and ownership history. With the pandemic restricting physical access to the Games in Tokyo, this virtual experience has been created to offer fans and followers of Team GB's athletes a new way to connect with the team.

The partnership will run from the beginning of the Summer Games to the end of the Winter Games in Beijing next year, and includes the celebrations of 125 years of British Olympians at the Games, which the team is marking throughout this year. Nightly NFT drops will feature auctions of unique "one of one" items and collections of fixed price NFTs available for purchase with crypto currency or normal currency.

As part of the collection, Team GB Gymnast Max Whitlock will launch an NFT celebrating his double gold medal winning achievements in Rio, ahead of his bid to win gold again in Tokyo.

Max Whitlock added: "I am delighted to launch my first NFT and work with Team GB in this new and exciting space. Giving fans an opportunity to celebrate with athletes and the team and own these special moments."

Tim Ellerton, Team GB Commercial Director, said: "We are delighted to partner with Tokns ahead of what is set to be a very different Games for our Olympians in Tokyo. Particularly following the announcement that there will be no fans or spectators present at the Games, we are delighted that we can provide moments digitally that will be available for fans and collectors.

"This is Team GB's first venture into NFTs, and we are looking forward to making our mark in this fast-developing market."

Tokns co-founders Matthew Baxter and Jamie Tedford commented: "With this launch, we're one step closer to achieving our mission of democratizing and demystifying NFTs. Team GB shares this mission, and we are proud to have been selected as their Official NFT Storefront provider.

"Team GB have shown ingenuity and foresight to become the first ever Olympic team with its own NFT marketplace. We look forward to collaborating with them to launch this easy-access, secure and customisable shop for fans to purchase NFTs."

The campaign is anchored by the work of Team GB Artist-in-Residence Ben Mosley. Each day of the Games, Ben will apply his unique expressionist style and trademark speed to create wall paintings that capture the most inspiring moments from the day prior. Each evening, these creations will be bundled with various physical and experiential offerings, minted to the blockchain and auctioned off to the highest bidder. Fans are welcome to join in the experience at the Team GB Medal Moments Studio at 3 Carnaby Street. The result will be a one-of-a-kind mural that will be digitized, minted and auctioned.

Artist Ben Mosley points out: "I'm thrilled to extend my partnership with Team GB to this new creative canvas of NFTs. So much so that we've decided to tokenize my newest painting and auction it off through the Team GB NFT store."

This new initiative with Team GB comes as NFTs are experiencing an astronomical surge in popularity and when values are reaching new highs. Team GB and TOKNS will also work on ensuring the Team GB NFT programme will be carbon net positive.

About The British Olympic Association:

The British Olympic Association (BOA) is the National Olympic Committee for Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Its mission is to develop, promote and protect the Olympic Movement in our territory in accordance with the Olympic Charter. The BOA achieves this through:

Working in partnership with our members and key stakeholders to deliver world-leading services and support to enable British athletes to reach their full potential at the Olympic Games, Olympic Winter Games and other IOC-sanctioned events

Working in partnership with our members and key stakeholders to provide athletes with relevant support on the journey to, during and following their Olympic careers

Engaging people throughout the United Kingdom to pursue their very own goals and dreams through the Olympic Values and the example of Team GB Olympians

Being the independent voice of Olympic Sport and collaborating with our members and other sport stakeholders, both domestically and internationally, to support the continued growth and overall health of the Olympic Movement in the UK

For further information, please visit TeamGB.com.

About Tokns

Tokns Commerce is the premier provider of white-label, non-fungible token (NFT) storefronts for world-class organisations and iconic individuals from the worlds of music, sport, and entertainment. Fan communities and avid NFT collectors alike can securely purchase with their choice of credit card or crypto currency all from a highly customisable shop on the seller's O&O channels. Tokns simplifies the process from creative ideation to custody to a buyer's crypto wallet of choice. With the mission to demystify and democratise NFTs, Tokns was founded by social media software entrepreneur Jamie Tedford, and Stellwagen Ventures founders and MD's Matthew Baxter and Jeff Walker. With offices in Boston and London, Tokns Commerce is privately funded and growing rapidly to support clients like Olympic Team GB and others around the globe.

The founders of Tokns all have considerable experience in, sport, music, social media and entertainment. The company was founded by Matthew Baxter, previously Chief Media Officer at Liverpool FC; Jeff Walker, Music industry veteran and entrepreneur; and Jamie Tedford, Private Equity-backed founder of social software leader Brand Networks.

About Ben Mosley

Ben Mosley is Team GB's artist in residence. His live paintings of well-known city skylines and collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Ian Poulter, Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, have helped Ben raise close to one million pounds for vital charitable causes.

