Bone Growth Stimulator Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Product (Device (Implant, External), Bone Morphogenetic Protein, PRP), Application (Spinal Fusion, Delayed Union, Non-union Bone Fracture, Maxillofacial Surgery), Care Setting (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2026 from USD 1.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The Rise in the global incidence of AKI and increase in the demand for effective renal replacement therapy among ICU patients and initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the awareness about BGS therapy along with the increase in the launch of advanced BGS system area anticipated to fuel the BGS market growth during the forecast period.

The BGS market includes major Tier I and II suppliers of CRRT products are are Orthofix Medical, Inc. (US), DJO Finance, LLC (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Bioventus LLC (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Isto Biologics (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Ember Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ossatec Benelux Ltd. (Netherlands), Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Regen Lab SA (Switzerland), ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Elizur Corporation (US), BTT Health GmbH (Germany), Stimulate Health Inc. (Canada), VQ OrthoCare (US), Kinex Medical Company, LLC (US), Fintek Bio-Electric Inc. (Canada), Biomedical Tissue Technologies Pty Ltd. (Germany), T-Biotechnology (Turkey), DrPRP America LLC (US), Ivy Sports Medicine, LLC (US), Glofinn Oy (Finland), and REMI GROUP (India).

These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. The growing patient preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical treatments, the rising prevalence of target conditions, and the growing number of sports and accident-related orthopedic injuries are the key factors driving the growth of the bone growth stimulators market. However, limited medical reimbursement for bone stimulation devices, high treatment costs associated with BMP and PRP products, and side effects associated with BMP-based orthopedic treatment are the key factors restraining the growth of this market.

The growing demand for orthopedic injuries to support the market growth during the forecast period.

The significant rise in demand for BGS in the treatment of orthopedic patients. Moreover, the development and commercialization of BGS products also support Bone Growth Stimulator Market growth. Furthermore, many companies are expanding their BGS (PRP products) product portfolios. Similarly, the companies are also expanding their presence in the market. For instance, in 2021, Orthofix entered into an exclusive license agreement to commercialize the innovative portfolio of IGEA's bone, cartilage, and soft tissue stimulation products in the US and Canada.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing BGS market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for Bone Growth Stimulator Market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, increase patient population with orthopedic disease, are factors likely to support the growth of market in the region.

The prominent players operating in the global Bone Growth Stimulator Market include Orthofix Medical, Inc. (US), DJO Finance, LLC (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Bioventus LLC (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Isto Biologics (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Ember Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ossatec Benelux Ltd. (Netherlands), Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Regen Lab SA (Switzerland), ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Elizur Corporation (US), BTT Health GmbH (Germany), Stimulate Health Inc. (Canada), VQ OrthoCare (US), Kinex Medical Company, LLC (US), Fintek Bio-Electric Inc. (Canada), Biomedical Tissue Technologies Pty Ltd. (Germany), T-Biotechnology (Turkey), DrPRP America LLC (US), Ivy Sports Medicine, LLC (US), Glofinn Oy (Finland), and REMI GROUP (India) among others.

