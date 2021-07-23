4basebio UK Societas - Further re Conversion to UK PLC

23 July 2021

4basebio UK Societas

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Further re: Conversion to UK PLC

Further to the announcement of 21 July 2021, 4basebio UK Societas (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of gene therapies and vaccines, announces that, as a result of the Company's conversion to a UK plc, the following changes will occur:

the Company's name will change from 4basebio UK Societas to its new registered name, 4basebio PLC; the Company's current ISIN GB00BLD8ZL39 will be replaced by the new ISIN GB00BMCLYF79; and the Company's current SEDOL BLD8ZL3 will be replaced with the new SEDOL BMCLYF7.

The record date for the changes will be 28 July 2021 and the changes will take effect from 07:00 on 29 July 2021.

The Company's existing TIDM of 4BB remains unchanged.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Notes to Editors

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a specialist life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. It is the intention of the Company to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use. The immediate objectives of 4bb are to validate and scale its DNA synthesis and advance its collaborations to facilitate the functional validation of its DNA based products and gene delivery solutions.

The Company divested from 4basebio AG ("4bb AG"), a German company listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, following the disposal by 4bb AG (then named Expedeon AG) of its proteomics and immunology business to AIM-quoted Abcam plc in January 2020 for €120million. Following the disposal, 4bb AG retained its genomics business which owned and licensed certain intellectual property including its proprietary, patent-protected technology, TruePrime. This is the foundation for building the Company's synthetic DNA manufacturing business which 4bb AG transferred to the Company along with funding to continue the Company's development and investment.