Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Form 8 - Daily Mail and General Trust plc 23-Jul-2021 / 15:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Daily Mail and General Trust plc ("DMGT") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1 (a): n/a The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Daily Mail and General Trust plc Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE (e) Date position held: 22 July 2021 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? n/a If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil Nil Nil Nil (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil Nil Nil Nil (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil Nil Nil Nil TOTAL: Nil Nil Nil Nil

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: None Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: None

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 1. Interests in relevant securities of DMGT held by DMGT directors and their close relatives and related trusts: Interest Director name Lord Rothermere holds a total 26.40 per cent. interest in DMGT A Ordinary shares, as follows: 1. Beneficial ownership of 610,375 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the shares is UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited. 2. UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 204,221 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. The beneficial owners of these shares are David Nelson (a director of DMGT) and Lady Claudia Rothermere (Lord Rothermere's wife) in their capacity as trustees of the WM Trust. The shares are held for the benefit of Lord Rothermere and members of his close family. 3. UBS Private Banking Nominees is the registered owner of 4,687,424 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. The beneficial owners of these shares are Lord Rothermere, Lady Rothermere and Vyvyan Harmsworth in their capacity as trustees of the Rothermere Foundation. The The Right Honourable Jonathan Rothermere Foundation benefits charitable purposes. Harold Esmond Vere Viscount Rothermere ("Lord Rothermere ") 4. SIX SIS Ltd is the registered owner of 63,569 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. Ortalide Investments Limited is the beneficial owner of the shares. Ortalide Investments Limited is a company owned by a related trust - the Rothermere 1985 Bermudian Declaration (The Hon Geraldine Harmsworth Maxwell Fund) - the beneficiaries of which are Lord Rothermere's sister, Geraldine Harmsworth Maxwell, and her children. Lord Rothermere is also a director of RCL, which is: - The beneficial owner of 58,207,016 (27.61 per cent.) A Ordinary shares in DMGT. UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 58,136,959 of the shares. Wealth Nominees is the registered owner of the remaining 70,057 shares, which are held by 1991 Harmsworth Declaration (Main Fund) as nominee for RCL; and - The beneficial owner of 19,890,364 (100 per cent.) Ordinary Shares in DMGT. RCL is the registered owner of 17,390,364 of these shares. Harmsworth Trust Company (PTC) Limited is the registered owner of the remaining 2,500,000 shares. Paul Zwillenberg holds a total 0.24 per cent. interest in A Ordinary Shares in DMGT, as follows: - The beneficial and registered owner of 506,437 A Ordinary shares in DMGT. Paul Zwillenberg - The beneficial owner of 1,037 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the shares is Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited. Kevin Beatty holds a total 0.29 per cent. interest in A Ordinary Shares in DMGT, as follows: - The beneficial owner of 607,086 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of Kevin Beatty the shares is JM Finn Limited. - The beneficial owner of 2,204 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the shares is Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited. Kevin Parry holds a total 0.01 per cent. interest in A Ordinary Shares in DMGT, as follows: - The beneficial owner of 2,760 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the Kevin Parry shares is CGWL Nominees Limited. - The beneficial owner of 9,805 A Ordinary Shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the shares is Barclays Nominees Limited. Timothy Collier is the beneficial owner of 439,668 (0.21 per cent.) A Ordinary shares in DMGT. The registered owner of the shares is Equiniti Global Nominees. Timothy Collier UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 204,221 (0.1 per cent.) A Ordinary shares in DMGT which are beneficially owned by David Nelson and Lady Claudia Rothermere (Lord Rothermere's wife) in their capacity as trustees of the WM Trust. The David Nelson shares are held for the benefit of Lord Rothermere and the members of his close family. François Morin is not personally interested in any relevant securities of DMGT. However, he is a director of RCL, which is: - The beneficial owner of 58,207,016 (27.61 per cent.) A Ordinary shares in DMGT. UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 58,136,959 of the shares. Wealth Nominees is the registered owner of the remaining 70,057 shares, which are

