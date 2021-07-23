Anzeige
Freitag, 23.07.2021
Das wird ja immer besser! Relay attackiert das 25-Milliarden-Ziel von zwei Seiten
23.07.2021 | 16:55
Form 8 - Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Rothermere Continuation Limited

DJ Form 8 - Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Rothermere Continuation Limited 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Form 8 - Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Rothermere Continuation Limited 
23-Jul-2021 / 15:23 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8 (OPD) 
 
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER 
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
                                              Rothermere Continuation 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                Limited ("RCL") 
 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1 
(a): 
                                              See 2(a) and 3 below 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), 
settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:  Daily Mail and General Trust 
                                              plc ("DMGT") 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                      OFFEROR 
(e) Date position held: 
                                              22 July 2021 
 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in    N/A 
respect of any other party to the offer? 
 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates 

Class of relevant security: 
                                          DMGT A Ordinary shares 
 
                                          Interests     Short positions 
                                          Number   %   Number   % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  58,207,016¹ 27.61 Nil    Nil 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                          Nil     Nil  Nil    Nil 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil     Nil  Nil    Nil 
 
                                          58,207,016 27.61 Nil    Nil 
 TOTAL:

¹ The beneficial owner of all of the shares is RCL. UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 58,136,959 of the shares. Wealth Nominees is the registered owner of the remaining 70,057 shares. 

Class of relevant security: 
                                          DMGT Ordinary shares 
 
                                          Interests    Short positions 
                                          Number   %  Number   % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  19,890,364² 100 Nil    Nil 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                          Nil     Nil Nil    Nil 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil     Nil Nil    Nil 
 
                                          19,890,364 100 Nil    Nil 
TOTAL:

² RCL beneficially owns all the shares and is the registered owner of 17,390,364 of the shares. Harmsworth Trust Company (PTC) Limited is the registered owner of the remaining 2,500,000 shares.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: None 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: n/a

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of 
any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: A. Interests in relevant securities: 
                             Number of Percentage 
                             DMGT    of DMGT  Registered 
Name        Relationship to RCL          relevant  relevant  owner   Beneficial owner 
                             securities securities 
                             held    held 
The Right                                    UBS 
Honourable Jonathan                    610,375        Private 
Harold Esmond Vere Director of RCL            A Ordinary 0.29%   Banking  Lord Rothermere 
Viscount Rothermere                    shares        Nominees 
("Lord Rothermere")                               Limited 
                                        UBS    David Nelson (a director of 
          A trust, the beneficiaries of which  204,221        Private  DMGT) and Lady Claudia 
WM Trust      are Lord Rothermere and certain    A Ordinary 0.10%   Banking  Rothermere (Lord 
          members of his close family      shares        Nominees  Rothermere's wife) in their 
                                        Limited  capacity as trustees of the 
                                              WM Trust. 
Rothermere                                   UBS    Lord Rothermere, Lady 
Foundation (with  A charitable trust, the trustees of  4,687,424       Private  Rothermere and Vyvyan 
registered charity which are Lord Rothermere and certain A Ordinary 2.22%   Banking  Harmsworth in their capacity 
no. 314125)     members of his close family      shares        Nominees  as trustees of the 
                                        Limited  Rothermere Foundation. 
          A company owned by a trust (the 
          Rothermere 1985 Bermudian Declaration 63,569 
Ortalide      (The Hon Geraldine Harmsworth Maxwell A Ordinary 0.03%   SIX SIS  Ortalide Investments Limited 
Investments Limited Fund)), the beneficiaries of which  shares        Ltd 
          are Lord Rothermere's sister and her 
          children

(B) Share awards held by Lord Rothermere 

Class of relevant security  DMGT A Ordinary shares 
Plan name          DMGT Long Term Executive Incentive Plan DMGT Executive Director  DMGT Executive Director 
               2017                  LTIP           LTIP 
Award date          26.06.2019               31.03.2021        30.03.2021 
Vesting date         01.12.2021               30.09.2022        30.09.2023 
Option price         Nil                   Nil            Nil 
Unvested options/awards   122,766                 855,273          789,750 
Vested options/awards    Nil                   Nil            Nil 
Total options/awards     128,637*                855,273          789,750 
outstanding

*The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake in Euromoney.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
None

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 10:23 ET (14:23 GMT)

