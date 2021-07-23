DJ Form 8 - Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Rothermere Continuation Limited

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Form 8 - Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Rothermere Continuation Limited 23-Jul-2021 / 15:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION Rothermere Continuation (a) Full name of discloser: Limited ("RCL") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1 (a): See 2(a) and 3 below The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Daily Mail and General Trust plc ("DMGT") Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEROR (e) Date position held: 22 July 2021 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in N/A respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: DMGT A Ordinary shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 58,207,016¹ 27.61 Nil Nil (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil Nil Nil Nil (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil Nil Nil Nil 58,207,016 27.61 Nil Nil TOTAL:

¹ The beneficial owner of all of the shares is RCL. UBS Private Banking Nominees Limited is the registered owner of 58,136,959 of the shares. Wealth Nominees is the registered owner of the remaining 70,057 shares.

Class of relevant security: DMGT Ordinary shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 19,890,364² 100 Nil Nil (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil Nil Nil Nil (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil Nil Nil Nil 19,890,364 100 Nil Nil TOTAL:

² RCL beneficially owns all the shares and is the registered owner of 17,390,364 of the shares. Harmsworth Trust Company (PTC) Limited is the registered owner of the remaining 2,500,000 shares.

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: None Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: n/a

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: A. Interests in relevant securities: Number of Percentage DMGT of DMGT Registered Name Relationship to RCL relevant relevant owner Beneficial owner securities securities held held The Right UBS Honourable Jonathan 610,375 Private Harold Esmond Vere Director of RCL A Ordinary 0.29% Banking Lord Rothermere Viscount Rothermere shares Nominees ("Lord Rothermere") Limited UBS David Nelson (a director of A trust, the beneficiaries of which 204,221 Private DMGT) and Lady Claudia WM Trust are Lord Rothermere and certain A Ordinary 0.10% Banking Rothermere (Lord members of his close family shares Nominees Rothermere's wife) in their Limited capacity as trustees of the WM Trust. Rothermere UBS Lord Rothermere, Lady Foundation (with A charitable trust, the trustees of 4,687,424 Private Rothermere and Vyvyan registered charity which are Lord Rothermere and certain A Ordinary 2.22% Banking Harmsworth in their capacity no. 314125) members of his close family shares Nominees as trustees of the Limited Rothermere Foundation. A company owned by a trust (the Rothermere 1985 Bermudian Declaration 63,569 Ortalide (The Hon Geraldine Harmsworth Maxwell A Ordinary 0.03% SIX SIS Ortalide Investments Limited Investments Limited Fund)), the beneficiaries of which shares Ltd are Lord Rothermere's sister and her children

(B) Share awards held by Lord Rothermere

Class of relevant security DMGT A Ordinary shares Plan name DMGT Long Term Executive Incentive Plan DMGT Executive Director DMGT Executive Director 2017 LTIP LTIP Award date 26.06.2019 31.03.2021 30.03.2021 Vesting date 01.12.2021 30.09.2022 30.09.2023 Option price Nil Nil Nil Unvested options/awards 122,766 855,273 789,750 Vested options/awards Nil Nil Nil Total options/awards 128,637* 855,273 789,750 outstanding

*The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its stake in Euromoney.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

