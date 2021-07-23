Noreco: Written Resolution Resolved

OSLO, Norway, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements made by Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") on 8 July 2021. The written resolution in respect to the Company's outstanding bond issue NOR14 (ISIN: NO 0010870900) has been resolved and approved by the Company's bondholders. Please see the attached Notice from Written Resolution for further information.

Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS acted as financial advisors to the Company and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS as legal advisor in connection with the amendment process.

Contacts:

Euan Shirlaw, Chief Financial Officer

Email: es@noreco.com

Phone: +44 (0)797 969 0622

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications

Email: ct@noreco.com

Phone: + 47 915 28 501



