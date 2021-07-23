Anzeige
Freitag, 23.07.2021
Das wird ja immer besser! Relay attackiert das 25-Milliarden-Ziel von zwei Seiten
23.07.2021 | 16:58
Noreco: Written Resolution Resolved

OSLO, Norway, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements made by Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") on 8 July 2021. The written resolution in respect to the Company's outstanding bond issue NOR14 (ISIN: NO 0010870900) has been resolved and approved by the Company's bondholders. Please see the attached Notice from Written Resolution for further information.

Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS acted as financial advisors to the Company and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS as legal advisor in connection with the amendment process.

Contacts:

Euan Shirlaw, Chief Financial Officer
Email: es@noreco.com
Phone: +44 (0)797 969 0622

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Email: ct@noreco.com
Phone: + 47 915 28 501

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco--written-resolution-resolved,c3388846

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3388846/1447925.pdf

NO0010870900_NB_20210723

