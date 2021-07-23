Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to oversubscribed investor demand it has upsized and closed its previously announced brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company (the "Units"), pursuant to which the Company issued 50,000,000 Units at a price of $0.06 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000. The Private Placement was led by Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised under the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

"We are pleased with the oversubscribed investor demand for the private placement. Cybersecurity is an ever growing threat and we believe our solution, Q by SoLVBLTM, will combat digital fraud. The use of Q by SoLVBL solves the problem of data authenticity that is not solved today. The proceeds from the private placement will enable the implementation of Q by SoLVBLTM to target the cybersecurity market," stated Ray Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Agent received an aggregate cash fee equal to $229,329 and an aggregate of 3,822,154 non-transferable compensation options (the "Compensation Options") equal to 8.0% of the total number of Units sold under the Private Placement. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Unit at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement. In addition, the Company has paid the Agent a financial advisory fee satisfied by the issuance of 3,333,333 Common Shares and 3,333,333 Warrants.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Ms. Brenda Brown, a current director of the Company, acquired beneficial ownership of 16,666 Units such that she now holds a total of 16,666 Common Shares which represent 0.01% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to the Private Placement.

Related Party Participation in the Private Placement

An insider of the Company subscribed for 16,666 Units pursuant to the Private Placement. Participation of insiders of the Company in the Private Placement is deemed to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

Neither the Company, nor to the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, a related party, has knowledge of any material information concerning the Company or its securities that has not been generally disclosed.

The Private Placement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (pursuant to subsections 5.5(c) and 5.7(1)(b)) as the distribution of securities was for cash consideration and neither the fair market value of the Units distributed to, nor the consideration received from, interested parties exceeded $2,500,000.

The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Private Placement because the details of the insider participation were not settled until closer to the closing of the Private Placement and the Company wished to close as soon as practicable for business reasons.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity company. The Company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. The lead product Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary software of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at lightning fast speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

