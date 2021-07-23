Anzeige
Freitag, 23.07.2021
Das wird ja immer besser! Relay attackiert das 25-Milliarden-Ziel von zwei Seiten
23.07.2021 | 18:16
Rogue Baron Plc - Notice of AGM

Rogue Baron Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 23

Rogue Baron plc / EPIC: SHNJ / Market: AQUIS / Sector: Beverages

23 July 2021

Rogue Baron plc
('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Notice of AGM

Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ, OTCQB: SHNJF), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to give notice that its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held on 19 August 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at 78 Pall Mall, St James's, London, SW1Y 5ES. Copies of the Notice of AGM, together with the Form of Proxy have been posted to shareholders and are available to view on the Company's website.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END


For further information, please contact:

The Company
Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

