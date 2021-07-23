Upper Canada Mining Inc: Upper Canada Mining announces Mr. James Beals as Interim Chairman and CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Management and Directors of Upper Canada Mining Inc (UCM), a private Canadian company in the business of mining, exploration and production, primarily in gold and silver, are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Beals as Interim Chairman and CEO effective immediately.



As Interim Chairman and CEO, Mr. Beals will be overseeing all aspects of operations of the company. Mr. Beals has been acting in the capacity of Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and will succeed James Crawford and Paul Haber who have left the company through mutual agreement to pursue other interests. Management was quoted as saying, "We are sad to see these two highly valued and professional individuals part company with us and we wish them both the utmost success in their respective future undertakings."



Management was also quoted as saying, "We are looking forward to working with Mr. Beals in this role as we have known and worked with him previously and always found him to be a dedicated professional who is committed and diligent in all his endeavours."



Mr. Beals brings over 30 years of experience in High Tech and Telecommunications consulting. In addition, he has over 15 years of management consulting experience. He has held positions in administration and management, and financial consulting. He has worked with two of the largest technology companies (Dell, HP) prior to making his career change to financial/investment management, business consulting and technology integration. He has held licenses in the insurance and financial consulting industries in Ontario and is a graduate of Algonquin College in Ottawa, Canada, in Electronics Engineering Technology.

He is currently Chairman of his own international private management consultancy, The Dunn Group, where he is involved in a number of consulting projects ranging from technology to minerals & mining to sales & marketing to finance and international trade. From that role he brings a wealth of both technology experience and management & financial consulting experience as well as a substantial network of contacts in the sales & marketing and financial sectors.His relationship with the resources industry goes back to the days of his father who was an executive and manager for many years working with INCO and Sherritt International. His interests in, and experience with, the Canadian natural resources industry continues to this day culminating in this most recent appointment.Management went on to say, "Mr. Beals is an experienced executive manager and leader and we are looking forward to his continued contribution to the company in this capacity."About Upper Canada Mining Inc.Upper Canada Mining is a private company incorporated and registered in Canada that is in the business of mining, exploration and production, primarily in gold and silver.UCM recently executed an Option Agreement with Strategic Metals and is focused on the Mt. Hinton project in Yukon Territory.For further information and updates contact:Investor Relations: Christina Rao, VP IR, 604-723-7480ir@ucmining.com