ABIVAX Abivax publishes a prospectus in the context of its capital increase and bonds offering 23-Jul-2021 / 21:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abivax publishes a prospectus in the context of its capital increase and bonds offering PARIS, FRANCE, July 23, 2021 - 9:00 p.m. (CEST) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces the availability of an amendment to its 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on April 30, 2021 under number D.20-0483 and of a listing prospectus approved by the AMF under number 21-345 on July 23, 2021, in the context of its reserved oversubscribed capital increase of approximately EUR 60M and its issuance of senior, unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (obligations convertibles échangeables en actions nouvelles ou existantes - OCEANE) maturing in July 30, 2026 in aggregate principal amount of EUR 25M. The prospectus is composed of: ? the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2021 under number D.20-0483; ? the amendment of the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on July 23, 2021 under number D. 21-0412-A01; ? a securities note (note d'opération); and ? the summary of the prospectus. These documents are available on the websites of the Company (www.abivax.com) and/or on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org). ***** About Abivax (www.abivax.com) Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the physiological inflammation and immunological pathways to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_. Contacts Abivax Investors Press Relations & Investors Europe Communications LifeSci Advisors MC Services AG Regina Jehle Chris Maggos Anne Hennecke regina.jehle@abivax.com chris@lifesciadvisors.com anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu +33 6 24 50 69 63 +41 79 367 6254 +49 211 529 252 22 Public Relations France Public Relations France Public Relations USA Actifin DGM Conseil Rooney Partners LLC Ghislaine Gasparetto Thomas Roborel de Climens Marion Janic ggasparetto@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr mjanic@rooneyco.com +33 6 21 10 49 24 +33 6 14 50 15 84 +1 212 223 4017 Disclaimer

