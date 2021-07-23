Anzeige
Freitag, 23.07.2021
Das wird ja immer besser! Relay attackiert das 25-Milliarden-Ziel von zwei Seiten
Abivax publishes a prospectus in the context of its capital increase and bonds offering

ABIVAX 
23-Jul-2021 / 21:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Abivax publishes a prospectus in the context of its capital increase and bonds offering 
PARIS, FRANCE, July 23, 2021 - 9:00 p.m. (CEST) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) (the "Company"), a 
clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory 
diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces the availability of an amendment to its 2021 Universal 
Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on April 30, 2021 under number 
D.20-0483 and of a listing prospectus approved by the AMF under number 21-345 on July 23, 2021, in the context of its 
reserved oversubscribed capital increase of approximately EUR 60M and its issuance of senior, unsecured bonds 
convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (obligations convertibles échangeables en actions 
nouvelles ou existantes - OCEANE) maturing in July 30, 2026 in aggregate principal amount of EUR 25M. 
The prospectus is composed of: 
 ? the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2021 under number D.20-0483; 
 ? the amendment of the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on July 23, 2021 under number D. 
  21-0412-A01; 
 ? a securities note (note d'opération); and 
 ? the summary of the prospectus. 
These documents are available on the websites of the Company (www.abivax.com) and/or on the website of the AMF ( 
www.amf-france.org). 
***** 
About Abivax (www.abivax.com) 
Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the physiological 
inflammation and immunological pathways to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and 
cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, 
Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to 
treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter 
@ABIVAX_. 
Contacts 
Abivax         Investors           Press Relations & Investors Europe 
Communications     LifeSci Advisors        MC Services AG 
Regina Jehle      Chris Maggos          Anne Hennecke 
regina.jehle@abivax.com chris@lifesciadvisors.com   anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu 
+33 6 24 50 69 63    +41 79 367 6254        +49 211 529 252 22 
Public Relations France Public Relations France    Public Relations USA 
Actifin         DGM Conseil          Rooney Partners LLC 
Ghislaine Gasparetto  Thomas Roborel de Climens   Marion Janic 
ggasparetto@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr mjanic@rooneyco.com 
+33 6 21 10 49 24    +33 6 14 50 15 84       +1 212 223 4017 Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 210723_Abivax prospectus capital increase and bonds offering 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ABIVAX 
         5, Rue de La Baume 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     info@abivax.de 
Internet:    www.abivax.de 
ISIN:      FR0012333284 
Euronext Ticker: ABVX 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1221444 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1221444 23-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221444&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
