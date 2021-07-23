Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") has retained BC Farm & Ranch Realty Corp., a real estate agent dedicated 100% to agricultural properties, to assist in the sale of its licensed greenhouse cannabis production facility in Greater Vancouver, British Columbia.

As previously announced, Emerald ceased operations at this facility on March 31, 2021, and continues to operate its defined-scale production facility for premium cannabis in St. Eustache, Quebec, and its two separate new product development and processing facilities in British Columbia.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis products, with an emphasis on science-based innovation and product excellence.

