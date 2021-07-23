ETHOS Event Collective Partners with Hotels to Raise Awareness about the Safety and Sophistication Planners Can Find in North Florida

ETHOS Event Collective, a leading destination + event management company, announces partnerships with The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island and The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa - looking to increase destination visibility among meeting and event planners.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / This month, ETHOS Event Collective announced hotel partnerships with two of Northeast Florida's leading hotels - The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa - making a commitment to grow meetings and events activity in the region.



Historically, the coastal towns in Northeast Florida have been a lesser-traveled MICE destination, but with the increase in health and safety concerns, the area has grabbed the attention of meeting and event planners. With a commitment to safety, less restrictions on groups, and an increase in direct flights from major markets, the area offers both peace of mind and convenience.

"The North Florida coast is a great option for planners looking to resume in-person meetings and events," said Joe Fijol, Principal of ETHOS Event Collective. "With a range of accommodations, flexible meeting spaces, bucket list activities, and full-service amenities - the region is becoming a sought-after destination for meetings and events."

The area's only five-star hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island offers first-class amenities including an AAA Five-Diamond rated restaurant, Salt; ocean-inspired wellness classes and spa services; Sandcastle Concierge service; direct beach access and private cabanas; as well as private balconies and ocean views.

'We've seen an increase in interest over the last few months as planners look to resume in-person meetings,' said Peggy Goosen, Director of Sales, The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island. 'They appreciate Amelia Island's outdoor spaces, recreation and beauty, and the range of unique attractions and experiences. Further, planners love the access to five-star luxury in a peaceful location off the beaten path and the recent enhancements we have made to both our guest rooms and meeting space.'

The only DMC located on Amelia Island, the ETHOS team has been part of the fabric of this community for five years. "Our relationships with local partners are invaluable and fuel our high level of destination expertise," said Maggi Calder, ETHOS Event Collective. "It is also how we craft authentic experiences that deliver a return for both the company and our community long after the meeting or event has ended."

Down the coast in Ponte Vedra Beach, The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa allows planners to book meetings and events with the added benefit of iconic golf at the famed TPC® Sawgrass and home to THE PLAYERS Championship, miles of private beachfront at Cabana Beach Club, four on-site pools, more than 63,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor venue space, family-friendly experiences for those looking to extend a trip, seven on-site restaurants, and the Sawgrass Spa.

"At The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, we remain committed to creating unforgettable experiences and raising the bar for our planners and guests," said Aaron Weegar, Director of Sales and Marketing, The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa. "With over 26 miles of private beachfront, privileged access to world-class golf, and event space situated over 63 acres of oak-lined grounds, our resort allows for guests to have the very best experience on Florida's Historic Coast."

ABOUT ETHOS Event Collective

ETHOS Event Collective is a Destination and Event Management Company that helps meeting and event planners stay ahead of increasing demands while supporting the people and places that make the experiences we create possible. The company calls it Purposeful Planning. It is the way they ensure results for both company and community long after a meeting or event has ended. To learn more, visit www.ETHOSEventCollective.com .

About The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island: The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island is Northeast Florida's premier oceanfront resort. Known for its unique natural beauty and warm Southern charm, this luxury resort is home to the award-winning restaurant, Salt, and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Amelia Island, named one of the top spas in the world by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. Featured amenities include three pools, on-site golf, fitness center, tennis, children's recreational programs, and 446 newly renovated guest rooms with private balcony and a view of the Atlantic coastline. For reservations, please call The Ritz-Carlton toll-free at (800) 241-3333 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/ameliaisland . For information on The Ritz-Carlton Company, visit www.ritzcarlton.com .

About The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa

The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa offers 514 guest rooms and suites and more than 63,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, all set among a backdrop of 63 beautiful acres of Audubon-rated grounds. Located in picturesque Ponte Vedra Beach, this full-service resort provides the best of all worlds, combining contemporary accommodations, a remarkable selection of dining options, world-class spa, and privileged access to 54 holes of championship golf, including TPC® Sawgrass, home of the legendary Stadium Course. The Resort's Cabana Beach Club, located on the white sands of Ponte Vedra Beach and the Atlantic Ocean, boasts an Olympic-sized pool, hot tub, and casual oceanfront dining. Beyond the resort, you will find shopping, additional dining options, unspoiled beaches and state parks, and St. Augustine, America's oldest city, just a short drive away. For more information, or to book a reservation, please visit: www.sawgrassmarriott.com .

