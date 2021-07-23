Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - To meet the growing need for third-party sales support on Walmart.com's rapidly expanding open marketplace, Robert Del Grande, a noted e-commerce expert with years of third-party sales experience, has founded DFYWalmart.com.

As e-commerce sales continue to rise, Walmart.com has jumped into the digital fray by expanding its online platform to include third-party sellers. To meet sellers' needs in this lucrative marketplace, Robert Del Grande founded DFYWalmart.com, a company that creates a turnkey solution for ordinary people who want to develop a passive income stream through online sales.

DFYWalmart.com offers a full suite of services designed to streamline the seller account approval process, which many early Walmart.com third-party sellers contend is the most arduous part of selling on Walmart's platform. DFYWalmart.com's full suite of services also focuses on ways to simplify the customer interaction, accounting, and distribution hurdles many third-party sellers face when working with the legendary retail giant.





After spending years working as a third-party seller himself, Del Grande partnered with other high-level sellers to offer a hands-off, done-for-you e-commerce solution for prospective as well as existing third-party sellers. Del Grande notes, "Walmart is expanding fast and individuals who are looking to take advantage of Walmart's open marketplace should take action with us. Any new customers with questions should reach out, and no one should underestimate the power of Walmart since they just begin offering third-party fulfillment. For the first time, business owners are really able to take advantage of e-commerce sales on the Walmart platform."

As Del Grande indicates, DFYWalmart.com works to make Walmart's vast online marketplace accessible for businesses who are looking to expand their sales growth but who may be intimidated by the red tape and intricacies of managing a successful online sales platform through Walmart.

DFYWalmart.com works with clients to take care of the day-to-day hassles of managing a successful and responsive online sales business, and clients can stay on top of daily and monthly transactions through a personalized Client Customer Service Portal. Clients can expect to benefit from DFYWalmart.com's expertise in getting new accounts approved for online retail partnerships, and DFYWalmart.com is able to do accomplish this by offering an escrow service where clients can send their capital contributions until their business is approved for online sales through Walmart.

Although their client portfolio continues to expand, DFYWalmart.com is looking to grow exponentially in 2021. The steady growth of this company stems, in part, from its partnerships with suppliers, which ensures that all products are delivered with the expediency that online retail buyers have come to expect.

While it is evident that brick-and-mortar storefronts are struggling in the global e-commerce economy, online sales continue to thrive. To take advantage of the ongoing e-commerce revolution, DFYWalmart.com takes on the responsibility of product research, order placement, business bookkeeping, customer service, and ensuring that its customer's business can scale up as demand for its products increases. They also offer 24/7 client support and are known for building quality customer and client relationships.

As part of an upfront capital contribution fee, DFYWalmart.com works with each client to develop a detailed success plan that is executed with precision in order to provide a consistent, monthly profit for their clients. With the day-to-day business management taken off their hands, all clients have to do is provide adequate funds to ensure order fulfillment. This structure allows the client to own and run a hands-off sales business while leveraging the expertise, product research, and financial management of the DFYWalmart.com team.

DFYWalmart.com offers these services by setting up a profit share agreement with each client. A typical agreement involves a split of 60% profit to the client and the remaining 40% to DFYWalmart.com. Although this can seem like a hefty percentage of profit to share, clients have found that the cost more than makes up for the setbacks they would normally experience in running a similar business without the expertise and support of an industry leader like DFYWalmart.com.

As any current client or small business owner will confirm, the devil is in the details. Clients find it easy to appreciate the comprehensive inventory management, monthly profit reports, tax support, order fulfillment (which includes managing refunds and returns), and business accounting services that DFYWalmart.com provides.

