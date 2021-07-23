Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (TSXV: AMH) (OTCQB: AMEFF) ("Appreciated" or the "Company") has filed amended and restated interim financial statements (the "Financial Statements"), together in each case with an amended and restated corresponding management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A" and, together with the Financial Statements, the "Amended Financial Reports") for the interim periods ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Financial Periods").

In connection with the Company's application for the revocation of the dual cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on November 4, 2020 (the "CTO") as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited annual consolidated financial statements, MD&A and associated officer certificates for Appreciated's financial year ended June 30, 2020, the Company has identified and corrected certain errors that are identified below. For further details regarding the CTO, please see the Company's press releases dated November 5, 2020 and February 17, 2021 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In connection with the amendment and restatement of the Company's financial statements and MD&A for the interim period ended December 31, 2020, the Amended Financial Reports for the Financial Period ended December 31, 2020:

Include more fulsome disclosure regarding the assignment of various receivables and liabilities to third parties in connection with the Company's internal restructuring pursuant to which a number of assets together with their associated liabilities have been transferred to certain third parties. For further information pertaining to the restructuring, please see the Company's press release dated February 17, 2021 and the Financial Statement, both of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; Correct the comparative period for the balance sheet to June 30, 2020 rather than December 31, 2019; Correct the statement of changes in equity to provide a comparative year-to-date period of the immediate preceding financial year; Correct the comparative period for the statement of cash flows to reflect the six months ended December 31, 2019 and not December 31, 2020; Amend Note 5 to include transactions for the year to date period of the six months ended December 31, 2020; Update the subsequent event note to provide a more comprehensive overview of subsequent events; Remove certain language that was subjective and promotional; Reconcile cash from operating activities and the cash from financing activities in the December 31, 2020 interim MD&A to the corresponding amounts in the statement of cash flows; and Provide more fulsome disclosure regarding certain related party transactions that were undertaken by the Company.

In connection with the amendment and restatement of the Company's financial statements and MD&A for the interim period ended September 30, 2020, the Amended Financial Reports for the Financial Period ended December 31, 2020:

Correct the comparative period for the balance sheet to June 30, 2020 rather than December 31, 2019; Correct the statement of changes in equity to provide a comparative year-to-date period of the immediate preceding financial year; Remove certain language that was subjective and promotional; and Provide more fulsome disclosure regarding certain related party transactions that were undertaken by the Company.

For further information regarding each of the foregoing matters, please see the Company's press releases, the Annual Financial Statements, Interim Financial Statements and associated MD&A all of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

