Mens Closet: Men's Closet Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway to Take Place on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Staff from Men's Closet will Give Away 300 Backpacks Filled with School Supplies Along with Hygiene Packs and More

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2021 / Men's Closet is pleased to announce the Men's Closet Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Men's Closet Clothing Store in Orlando located at 5510 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 102, in Orlando, Florida.

To learn more about the Men's Closet Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway, please visit https://fb.me/e/1xchmztWv.

As a company spokesperson noted, staff from the Men's Closet Orlando location will give away 300 backpacks that are filled with free school supplies to kids of all ages. Complimentary hygiene packs with a toothbrush and toothpaste will also be available.

"Boys can get a haircut and girls can get their hair braided at the outdoor event, all at no charge, and there will also be a variety of fun and family friendly activities for the kids including face painting, an arcade truck, food, balloon animals and a 3-point basketball shooting contest," the spokesperson noted, adding that everyone is welcome to attend.

"This is a local neighborhood event that will help us to give back to our community."

A number of vendors from the Orlando, Winter Garden, Ocoee and Pine Hills regions will be on hand for the event, including JoryDollaz Customs, Fasho Fruits, HoodGoat Clothing, Future Millionaire and many others.

The event will be powered by several local companies, including Mandell Law Firm, AAA School of Dental Assisting and Expanding Minds Academy.

Men's Closet is looking forward to the event and helping area kids have a successful return to school.

About Men's Closet:

Men's Closet is Orlando's number one men's footwear and clothing store. They carry the most exclusive brands in footwear and clothing including Nike, Jordan, Billionaire Boys Club, MCM, Roc Nation, and many more. For more information, please visit http://mensclosetclothing.com.

Men's Closet

5510 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 102

Orlando, FL 32808

Media Contact:

Christian Stone / Kamran Datoo

events@mensclosetclothing.com

www.mensclosetclothing.com

4075784878

