IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES.
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 26 July 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that the all equity offer (the "Offer") to Blue Sky Natural Resources Ltd is now unconditional as to acceptances.
Following the Offer on the 30.06.2021, after a period of 21 days Igea has recorded that more than the 75% of the share capital and voting rights has accepted the offer. In particular, on the First Closing Date, an acceptance level of 99,4% has been reached.
The Offer to Blue Sky Natural Resources' shareholders will remain open for acceptance until 5.00pm UK time on 4 August and will close for acceptance at that time. Igea will proceed in the next weeks with the formalities to execute the contribution in kind. The Offer will be considered wholly unconditional upon admission of the New IGEA Pharma Shares to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange, which is expected to happen by mid-August 2021.
Once the offer is wholly unconditional Igea intends to exercise its rights pursuant to sections 974 to 991 of the UK Companies Act 2006 to acquire compulsorily any shares not assented to the Offer.
About IGEA
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
