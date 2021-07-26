Vietnam's leading tech firm, FPT Software, today announces its investment in global IT services provider Intertec International (Intertec), aiming to strengthen its North American nearshore delivery capabilities.

The access to Intertec's facilities in Costa Rica and Colombia is expected to help FPT Software strengthen its nearshore delivery capabilities (Photo: Envato Elements)

With this strategic investment, FPT Software and especially its North America subsidiary, FPT USA Corp., can secure access to Intertec's nearshore technology delivery centres in Costa Rica and Colombia and tap into Intertec's wealth of operational experience in Latin America (LATAM). This deal enables FPT Software to address its clients' increasing demand for Agile software engineering and bridge the time zone differences between its IT professionals and customers.

The investment enables Intertec to leverage FPT Software's resources, including its innovative digital products and services and its network of delivery centres worldwide, to take on larger projects from a global approach.

"We have known FPT Software, its people and its management for quite some time now and have worked on a number of successful joint engagements. The FPT Software investment will help us accelerate our growth and build out our infrastructure, technical capabilities and proprietary tools. We're excited to be aligned with an organization that shares our ideals of providing exceptional customer value and proactive engagement." said Intertec International CEO Rickard Hedeby.

"This deal represents a strong commitment to our customers. Though the US is our focused market, investing in nearby destinations like Costa Rica and Colombia offers up to 30 percent cost savings while still ensuring time-zone, language, and cultural alignment. We will also be gaining access to a highly-skilled IT workforce.", said FPT Americas Chief Executive Officer Dang Tran Phuong.

"Costa Rica and Colombia are attractive service hubs and renowned outsourcing destinations in the LATAM region, so I believe there are huge potentials for us to tap into. With the combination of the region's geographical advantages, business-friendly government policies, our digital solutions and both companies' technical know-how, we aim to assist more customers at an accelerated speed while saving costs.", he added.

The investment in Intertec International aligns with FPT Software's strategy to optimise its mix of offshore, nearshore and onsite delivery models to support customers 24/7. Before this move, FPT Software has established 22 development centres spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific to improve its responsiveness and help its customers realise their speed-to-market goals.

After two decades of leading Southeast Asia in IT outsourcing, FPT Software shifted its strategic focus onto digital transformation in 2019. The company aims to become a billion-dollar IT and digital transformation services provider by 2024.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 18,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics Transportation, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.

About Intertec International

Intertec International is an IT Technical Services company founded in 2002, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with offices across the US, UK, and Nearshore Technology Centers in Costa Rica and Colombia. Intertec International provides technology solutions and services to Fortune 500 and mid-size companies in a variety of vertical markets. Managing challenging industry- specific IT programs is one of Intertec's core competencies. Its organizational flexibility also allows it to offer customized solutions to new industries to our portfolio by using proven methodologies for initiating and implementing programs. Intertec's experience and subject matter expertise include industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, CPG, logistics, technology, and aerospace.

