EQS Group-News: Dufry International AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Dufry is pleased to invite you to our Half-Year Results 2021 Conference Call:
Tuesday, 10th of August 2021
Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO of Dufry Group, and Yves Gerster, CFO of Dufry Group.
Time/Agenda (CEST)
Presentation and Conference Call:
Webcast
The access to the webcast platform will be available through the link here or on our website.
If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com.
Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.
The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 64 countries in all six continents.
Social Responsibility
