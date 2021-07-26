Dufry is pleased to invite you to our Half-Year Results 2021 Conference Call:

Tuesday, 10th of August 2021

From 14.30 CEST

Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO of Dufry Group, and Yves Gerster, CFO of Dufry Group.

The presentation will be held in English.

Time/Agenda (CEST)

- 2:30 PM Investor & Analyst Presentation followed by Q&A

Presentation and Conference Call:

Webcast

Dufry will publish its 2021 Half-Year Results on 10th of August 2021 at 07:00 CEST.

The access to the webcast platform will be available through the link here or on our website.

A playback option will be available in the webcast platform until 10th of September 2021.



Pre-registration

Participants are invited to pre-register for the conference call here. Participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration.

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com.