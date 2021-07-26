- (PLX AI) - BAWAG to propose EUR 420 million for distribution as dividends to the Annual General Meeting on August 27 after first-half results beat consensus estimates.
- • Upgraded full year 2021 targets to RoTCE of ~15% from 13% and CIR ~40% from less than 41%
- • Decided not to release any credit reserves
- • Sees core revenues growing approximately 2% and operating expenses below EUR 485 million for the year
- • New Targets and a 4-year Plan through 2025 will be presented at our Investor Day on 20 September 2021
BAWAG GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de