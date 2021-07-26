Final close of Tikehau Special Opportunities Fund II reaches €617m, four times the amount raised by its predecessor.

TSO II thus exceeds initial target by almost 25%, with 68% of re-up from TSO I's investors as well as new LPs.

This success illustrates the relevance of Tikehau Capital's Special Opportunities strategy, managed by the Tactical Strategies team launched end-2019, which provides opportunistic and flexible capital in situations of market dislocation and funding scarcity, drawing on the expertise of the wider Tikehau Capital investment platform.

Across its different vehicles, the Tactical Strategies team deployed c. €450m over the past 15 months across 18 proprietary, predominantly off-market transactions.

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, today announces the final close of Tikehau Special Opportunities Fund II (TSO II) with total commitments of €617m. TSO II, which had an initial target of €500m, is the second vintage of Tikehau Capital's Special Opportunities strategy and is more than four times larger than its predecessor.

Launched in late 2019, TSO II has a flexible investment mandate, providing corporate and asset-backed capital solutions across primary and secondary credit markets in Europe. The strategy's opportunistic and multi-sector approach enables it to invest through market cycles and macro-economic environments. It is managed by a diverse and experienced team of 8 professionals and draws upon the expertise of the wider Tikehau Capital investment platform across private debt, private equity, real estate and capital markets.

Maxime Laurent-Bellue, Head of Tactical Strategies at Tikehau Capital, said: "TSO II exceeded its fundraising target thanks to the support of existing and new LPs and partners, including insurance companies, pension funds and family offices across 16 countries. Our differentiated strategy is attractive to clients, and they value the expertise of our team and Tikehau Capital's track-record of delivering strong risk-adjusted returns. We have a very strong pipeline of opportunities, and we will continue to focus on the fund's deployment."

Jean Odendall, Fund Manager of Tikehau Special Opportunities II, added: "We will continue to follow the same disciplined patient and opportunistic strategy which is designed to help borrowers in Europe who are currently unable to access traditional funding solutions. Each situation is unique, and our priority is to provide bespoke, innovative and flexible capital solutions on a case-by-case basis to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

To date, TSO II has deployed more than 50% of its commitments through closed and secured investments. The pace of deployment increased substantially in 2020 following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. More recently, the Tactical Strategies team has pivoted its focus towards private situations across real estate and corporate credit, demonstrating the agility of the strategy. Typical investments range from rescue loans to corporate liquidity financings, to bespoke capital solutions to support the expansion plans of companies with limited access to traditional capital markets and financing solutions.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €29.4 billion of assets under management (as of 31 March 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders' equity as of 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 607 employees (as of 31 March 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

This transaction was carried out by TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAS (on behalf of the funds that it manages), a portfolio management company approved by the AMF since 19/01/2007 under number GP-0700000006.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

Please note that the shares of TSO II are only open to professional clients within the MiFID and that the marketing period of TSO II is now closed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210725005015/en/

Contacts:

PRESS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 40 06 39 30

UK Prosek Partners: Henrietta Dehn +44 7717 281 665

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com