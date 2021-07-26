OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: -2

DJ OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: Notice to shareholders

OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR UCITS ETF (DEMV) OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: Notice to shareholders 26-Jul-2021 / 07:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSSIAM LUX Société Anonyme qualifying as a Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered Office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy - L-1855 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B 160071 (the "Company") Luxembourg, 26 July 2021 Notice to shareholders of the Company Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform you that the following amendments will be made to the prospectus of the Company: 1. Amendment to the investment objective and policy of OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR (the "Sub-Fund") Please note that the Sub-Fund, which is currently a passively managed index tracking ETF sub-fund will become an actively managed ETF sub-fund promoting ESG characteristics in relation to the investments with effect as from 27 August 2021 (the "Effective Date"). Please find below a table setting out the current investment policy section and the updated investment policy of the Sub-Fund: Current investment objective and policy (effective until 26 August New investment objective policy (effective as from 2021) 27 August 2021) (the "New Investment Objective and Policy") Investment objective: The objective of the Fund is to deliver the net total return of a selection of equities which are listed on emerging markets while consistently integrating environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters. The Fund is an actively managed UCITS ETF. Investment policy: In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will primarily invest in all or part of the equity securities and depositary receipts which are selected by applying the investment strategy described below. Alternatively, the Management Investment objective: Company may choose an adequate proxy, including but not limited to depositary receipts, futures, The investment objective of OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE depositary receipts, UCIs compliant with Article NR fund (the "Fund") is to replicate, before the Fund's fees and 41(1)(e) of the Law of 17 December 2010 relating expenses, the performance of the Ossiam Emerging Markets Minimum to undertakings for collective investment, as Variance Index Net Return USD closing level. amended from time to time (up to 10%). The Ossiam Emerging Markets Minimum Variance Index Net Return USD The Fund will be invested for a minimum of 60% in (the "Index") is a total return index (net dividends reinvested) equities or rights issued by companies which are expressed in USD, calculated and published by S&P Dow Jones Indices listed in emerging markets (including China and LLC (the "Index Provider") specifically for Ossiam as a customiszed Russia). The Fund will also invest in Depositary index. For a detailed description of the Index, see section Receipts. "Description of the Index". The anticipated level of tracking error in normal conditions is 1% over a one-year period. In addition, and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use other derivatives for hedging and investment purposes, as described under "Use of Derivatives, Special Investment and Hedging Investment policy: Techniques" in the Prospectus. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will primarily use Index swaps with the objective of gaining exposure to the Index through synthetic replication. In that case, the Fund will The Reference Currency of the Fund is the US invest in a portfolio of assets, the performance of which will be Dollar. exchanged against the performance of the Index through swap agreements with a swap counterparty. This method implies a counterparty risk as described in the below Risk and Reward Profile. The portfolio of assets held by the Fund shall be permanently The Fund is actively managed and uses its invested for a minimum of 60% in equities or rights issued by benchmark, the Solactive GBS Emerging Markets (the companies having their registered office in OECD countries. The net "Benchmark") for asset allocation and performance asset value per Share of the Fund will therefore increase (or comparison purposes. decrease) according to the evolution of the Index. The counterparty to the swaps will be a first- class financial institution that specializses in this type of transaction. The Fund may also enter into multiple swap agreements with multiple swap counterparties with It is foreseen that a significant portion of the the same characteristics as previously described. In case of Fund's portfolio will be components of the synthetic replication, an index license contract may exist between Benchmark. However, the portfolio's weightings may the swap counterparty (ies) and the index provider; therefore, deviate significantly from those of the Benchmark. licensing fees may be included in the swap costs. Investment strategy: Alternatively, the Fund may invest in all or part of the equity securities comprised in the Index. The Fund's investment universe consists of the securities from the Benchmark (the "Investment Universe"). The Fund may, with due regard to the best interest of its Shareholders, decide to switch partially or totally from one of the above- described policies to the other (i.e. synthetic replication In order to achieve its investment objective, the vs. physical replication). Management Company uses its proprietary quantitative model which implements a rules-based approach that aims to assess the securities from the Investment Universe. In addition, and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use other derivatives for hedging and investment purposes and enter into securities lending and borrowing transactions as well as repurchase agreement transactions, as described under "Use of Derivatives, The model uses ESG data provided by leading data Special Investment and Hedging Techniques" in the Prospectus. providers, such as Sustainalytics or Trucost (the "ESG Providers") as raw input to the "Normative and Exclusion filter" to exclude securities that are not aligned with the ESG and human rights The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate an index which objectives of the Fund (as further detailed in the is based on a quantitative model implementing a rules-based Transparency Code available on the Management approach. As a result, the Management Company does not undertake any Company's website www.ossiam.com): assessment of investments and, in particular, does not consider the adverse impact of investment decisions on sustainability factors as - Are involved in the controversial weapon defined in Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 of the European Parliament and business (eg, cluster munitions or chemical of the Council of 27 November 2019 on sustainability-related weapons); disclosures in the financial services sector (the "SFDR"). - Undergo high-risk controversies; - Are not compliant with the Ten Principles of the The Reference Currency of the Fund is the US Dollar. UN Global Compact; - Have significant operations in the Tobacco or Thermal Coal industries; or Description of the Index:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 02:12 ET (06:12 GMT)

DJ OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: -2-

- Have a significant part of their electricity production generated from thermal coal. General Description The Ossiam Emerging Markets Minimum Variance Index reflects the The model also uses ESG data as inputs in its performance of a dynamic selection of the most liquid among the quantitative model to apply a "Best-In-Class largest stocks from the S&P/IFCI (R)Index (the "Base Index") which filter" which consists in eliminating the 20% tracks the performance of leading companies in 20 emerging worst ESG rated stocks from the Investment countries. Universe in each relevant bucket, such as each sector and each country. The ESG rating that is used for this filter is an aggregated score that may be computed by the Management Company using Constituents of the Index will be weighted according to an ESG granular scores (provided by ESG Providers) on optimiszation procedure. As such, sector, company, country and key ESG indicators that are relevant to the currency exposures in the Index will differ from those of the Base investment strategy. Index. Only the most liquid securities that pass the Index Methodology Best-In-Class filter and the Normative and Exclusion filter may be selected to constitute the The Index composition will be reconstituted on a semi-annual basis. "Eligible Universe". At each rebalancing date, the universe of eligible stocks is a selection of the most liquid stocks (based on their recent average daily traded amounts on their respective primary exchange) among the largest companies (in terms of free float market capitaliszation) in The Management Company analyses the historical the Base Index. volatilities of the price of each security in the Eligible Universe as well as the historical correlations among them. It then applies an optimisation procedure to select and weight The optimiszation procedure uses statistical inputs such as certain securities in order to optimise the estimates of the historical volatility of eligible stocks and their trade-off between the expected variance and the degree of correlation and seeks to minimisze the expected volatility expected risk-adjusted performance of the of the Index. The resulting Index composition must comply with the resulting portfolio while complying with the following constraints (at the time of reconstitution): following constraints (at the time of reconstitution): - The portfolio must be fully invested, no short * the Index must be fully invested, selling; * the maximum exposure to a single stock shall not exceed 3.50% of - The maximum exposure to a single stock issuer the current value of the Index, shall not exceed 3.5% of the current value of the portfolio; * the maximum exposure to an industry sector shall not exceed 20% of the current value of the Index, - The maximum difference between weights of countries represented in the portfolio and the * the maximum exposure to a country shall not exceed 20% of the relative weights in the Investment Universe shall current value of the Index, not exceed 20% of the current value of the portfolio; * a dispersion method ensures that a significant number of stocks are included in the Index. - Total greenhouse gas emissions shall be 50% lower than the emissions related to the Investment Universe; The Index will be calculated and published on a real time and - Potential greenhouse gas emissions from reserves end-of-day basis by the Index Provider using the latest available shall be 50% lower than the potential emissions prices and number of units of each Index constituent. The Index related to the Investment Universe; and Provider may adjust the number of units of each constituent due to corporate actions (such as stock splits, stock dividends, spin-offs - ESG rating is targeted to be equal or greater and rights offerings) in accordance with its standard methodology than the ESG rating of the Benchmark (based on ESG for the Base Index. ratings for each company). No fees are charged at the Index level when changes are made to the Non- financial analysis based on ESG data shall be composition of the Index. applied on at least 90% of the resulting portfolio. Income derived from the Fund is distributed for distributing Shares and reinvested for accumulating Shares, as further detailed in this In certain market conditions, the composition of Appendix. Please refer to the Prospectus for additional information. the equities in the Eligible Universe may make it impossible to perform the weighting optimisation while complying exactly with the list of constraints above. In such circumstances, the The recommended investment horizon is 5 years. Management Company can rateably reduce some of the constraints (for example, by gradually reducing the 50% limit on Total greenhouse gas emissions). The Management Company performs the rebalancing of the Fund's portfolio on a semi-annual basis. Capital gains and net income of the Fund will be capitalised and no dividend will be payable to Shareholders except for the distributing Shares for which all or part of the capital and/or income may be distributed once or several times a year as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Please refer to the Prospectus for additional information. The recommended investment horizon is 5 years. 2. Change of name of the Sub-Fund

As a consequence of the above changes, please note that the name of the Sub-Fund will be changed from OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR to OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON with effect on the Effective Date, to reflect the amended investment policy of the Sub-Fund. 3. Compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27

November 2019 on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector (the "SFDR")

The SFDR defines two product categories: - Products that promote environmental and/or social characteristics ("Article 8" products), and - Products that have sustainable investment as their objective ("Article 9" products).

Please note that the Sub-Fund does not currently fall within any of the above categories.

However, as from the Effective Date, as a result of the changes to its investment objective and policy, the Sub-Fund will be in the "Article 8" category and its legal documentation includes: - Information on how environmental and/or social characteristics are met, and - If an index has been designated as a reference benchmark, information on whether and how this index is consistent

with the environmental and/or social characteristics of the Sub-Fund. 4. Compliance with AMF Position 2020-03 on the disclosure of non-financial criteria

Please note the new investment objective and policy of the Sub-Fund is aligned with the requirements set out in AMF Position 2020-03 on the information to be provided by collective investment schemes incorporating non-financial approaches, and the necessary disclosures have been made. 5. Addition of risk factors in the section "Risk and Reward Profile" of the Sub-Fund

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 02:12 ET (06:12 GMT)