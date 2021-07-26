Anzeige
OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: -2-

DJ OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: Notice to shareholders 

OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR UCITS ETF (DEMV) 
OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: Notice to shareholders 
26-Jul-2021 / 07:12 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
OSSIAM LUX 
Société Anonyme qualifying as a Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
Registered Office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy - L-1855 Luxembourg 
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 160071 
(the "Company") 
 
Luxembourg, 26 July 2021 
 
 
Notice to shareholders of the Company 
 
Dear Shareholder, 
 
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform you that the following amendments will be made 
to the prospectus of the Company: 
 
 1. Amendment to the investment objective and policy of OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR (the "Sub-Fund") 
 
Please note that the Sub-Fund, which is currently a passively managed index tracking ETF sub-fund will become an 
actively managed ETF sub-fund promoting ESG characteristics in relation to the investments with effect as from 27 
August 2021 (the "Effective Date"). 
 
Please find below a table setting out the current investment policy section and the updated investment policy of the 
Sub-Fund: 
 
Current investment objective and policy (effective until 26 August  New investment objective policy (effective as from 
2021)                                27 August 2021) (the "New Investment Objective and 
                                   Policy") 
                                   Investment objective: 
                                   The objective of the Fund is to deliver the net 
                                   total return of a selection of equities which are 
                                   listed on emerging markets while consistently 
                                   integrating environmental, social and governance 
                                   ("ESG") matters. 
 
                                   The Fund is an actively managed UCITS ETF. 
 
                                   Investment policy: 
                                   In order to achieve its investment objective, the 
                                   Fund will primarily invest in all or part of the 
                                   equity securities and depositary receipts which 
                                   are selected by applying the investment strategy 
                                   described below. Alternatively, the Management 
Investment objective:                        Company may choose an adequate proxy, including 
                                   but not limited to depositary receipts, futures, 
The investment objective of OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE depositary receipts, UCIs compliant with Article 
NR fund (the "Fund") is to replicate, before the Fund's fees and   41(1)(e) of the Law of 17 December 2010 relating 
expenses, the performance of the Ossiam Emerging Markets Minimum   to undertakings for collective investment, as 
Variance Index Net Return USD closing level.             amended from time to time (up to 10%). 
 
The Ossiam Emerging Markets Minimum Variance Index Net Return USD  The Fund will be invested for a minimum of 60% in 
(the "Index") is a total return index (net dividends reinvested)   equities or rights issued by companies which are 
expressed in USD, calculated and published by S&P Dow Jones Indices listed in emerging markets (including China and 
LLC (the "Index Provider") specifically for Ossiam as a customiszed Russia). The Fund will also invest in Depositary 
index. For a detailed description of the Index, see section     Receipts. 
"Description of the Index". 
 
 
 
The anticipated level of tracking error in normal conditions is 1% 
over a one-year period.                       In addition, and on an ancillary basis, the Fund 
                                   may use other derivatives for hedging and 
                                   investment purposes, as described under "Use of 
                                   Derivatives, Special Investment and Hedging 
Investment policy:                          Techniques" in the Prospectus. 
In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will 
primarily use Index swaps with the objective of gaining exposure to 
the Index through synthetic replication. In that case, the Fund will The Reference Currency of the Fund is the US 
invest in a portfolio of assets, the performance of which will be  Dollar. 
exchanged against the performance of the Index through swap 
agreements with a swap counterparty. This method implies a 
counterparty risk as described in the below Risk and Reward Profile. 
The portfolio of assets held by the Fund shall be permanently    The Fund is actively managed and uses its 
invested for a minimum of 60% in equities or rights issued by    benchmark, the Solactive GBS Emerging Markets (the 
companies having their registered office in OECD countries. The net "Benchmark") for asset allocation and performance 
asset value per Share of the Fund will therefore increase (or    comparison purposes. 
decrease) according to the evolution of the Index. The counterparty 
to the swaps will be a first- class financial institution that 
specializses in this type of transaction. The Fund may also enter 
into multiple swap agreements with multiple swap counterparties with It is foreseen that a significant portion of the 
the same characteristics as previously described. In case of     Fund's portfolio will be components of the 
synthetic replication, an index license contract may exist between  Benchmark. However, the portfolio's weightings may 
the swap counterparty (ies) and the index provider; therefore,    deviate significantly from those of the Benchmark. 
licensing fees may be included in the swap costs. 
 
 
                                   Investment strategy: 
Alternatively, the Fund may invest in all or part of the equity 
securities comprised in the Index.                  The Fund's investment universe consists of the 
                                   securities from the Benchmark (the "Investment 
                                   Universe"). 
The Fund may, with due regard to the best interest of its 
Shareholders, decide to switch partially or totally from one of the 
above- described policies to the other (i.e. synthetic replication  In order to achieve its investment objective, the 
vs. physical replication).                      Management Company uses its proprietary 
                                   quantitative model which implements a rules-based 
                                   approach that aims to assess the securities from 
                                   the Investment Universe. 
In addition, and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use other 
derivatives for hedging and investment purposes and enter into 
securities lending and borrowing transactions as well as repurchase 
agreement transactions, as described under "Use of Derivatives,   The model uses ESG data provided by leading data 
Special Investment and Hedging Techniques" in the Prospectus.    providers, such as Sustainalytics or Trucost (the 
                                   "ESG Providers") as raw input to the "Normative 
                                   and Exclusion filter" to exclude securities that 
                                   are not aligned with the ESG and human rights 
The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate an index which objectives of the Fund (as further detailed in the 
is based on a quantitative model implementing a rules-based     Transparency Code available on the Management 
approach. As a result, the Management Company does not undertake any Company's website www.ossiam.com): 
assessment of investments and, in particular, does not consider the 
adverse impact of investment decisions on sustainability factors as - Are involved in the controversial weapon 
defined in Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 of the European Parliament and business (eg, cluster munitions or chemical 
of the Council of 27 November 2019 on sustainability-related     weapons); 
disclosures in the financial services sector (the "SFDR"). 
                                   - Undergo high-risk controversies; 
 
                                   - Are not compliant with the Ten Principles of the 
The Reference Currency of the Fund is the US Dollar.         UN Global Compact; 
                                   - Have significant operations in the Tobacco or 
                                   Thermal Coal industries; or 
Description of the Index:

DJ OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: -2- 

- Have a significant part of their electricity 
                                   production generated from thermal coal. 
General Description 
The Ossiam Emerging Markets Minimum Variance Index reflects the   The model also uses ESG data as inputs in its 
performance of a dynamic selection of the most liquid among the   quantitative model to apply a "Best-In-Class 
largest stocks from the S&P/IFCI (R)Index (the "Base Index") which  filter" which consists in eliminating the 20% 
tracks the performance of leading companies in 20 emerging      worst ESG rated stocks from the Investment 
countries.                              Universe in each relevant bucket, such as each 
                                   sector and each country. The ESG rating that is 
                                   used for this filter is an aggregated score that 
                                   may be computed by the Management Company using 
Constituents of the Index will be weighted according to an      ESG granular scores (provided by ESG Providers) on 
optimiszation procedure. As such, sector, company, country and    key ESG indicators that are relevant to the 
currency exposures in the Index will differ from those of the Base  investment strategy. 
Index. 
 
 
                                   Only the most liquid securities that pass the 
Index Methodology                          Best-In-Class filter and the Normative and 
                                   Exclusion filter may be selected to constitute the 
The Index composition will be reconstituted on a semi-annual basis. "Eligible Universe". 
At each rebalancing date, the universe of eligible stocks is a 
selection of the most liquid stocks (based on their recent average 
daily traded amounts on their respective primary exchange) among the 
largest companies (in terms of free float market capitaliszation) in The Management Company analyses the historical 
the Base Index.                           volatilities of the price of each security in the 
                                   Eligible Universe as well as the historical 
                                   correlations among them. It then applies an 
                                   optimisation procedure to select and weight 
The optimiszation procedure uses statistical inputs such as     certain securities in order to optimise the 
estimates of the historical volatility of eligible stocks and their trade-off between the expected variance and the 
degree of correlation and seeks to minimisze the expected volatility expected risk-adjusted performance of the 
of the Index. The resulting Index composition must comply with the  resulting portfolio while complying with the 
following constraints (at the time of reconstitution):        following constraints (at the time of 
                                   reconstitution): 
 
                                   - The portfolio must be fully invested, no short 
* the Index must be fully invested,                 selling; 
* the maximum exposure to a single stock shall not exceed 3.50% of  - The maximum exposure to a single stock issuer 
the current value of the Index,                   shall not exceed 3.5% of the current value of the 
                                   portfolio; 
* the maximum exposure to an industry sector shall not exceed 20% of 
the current value of the Index,                   - The maximum difference between weights of 
                                   countries represented in the portfolio and the 
* the maximum exposure to a country shall not exceed 20% of the   relative weights in the Investment Universe shall 
current value of the Index,                     not exceed 20% of the current value of the 
                                   portfolio; 
* a dispersion method ensures that a significant number of stocks 
are included in the Index.                      - Total greenhouse gas emissions shall be 50% 
                                   lower than the emissions related to the Investment 
                                   Universe; 
The Index will be calculated and published on a real time and    - Potential greenhouse gas emissions from reserves 
end-of-day basis by the Index Provider using the latest available  shall be 50% lower than the potential emissions 
prices and number of units of each Index constituent. The Index   related to the Investment Universe; and 
Provider may adjust the number of units of each constituent due to 
corporate actions (such as stock splits, stock dividends, spin-offs - ESG rating is targeted to be equal or greater 
and rights offerings) in accordance with its standard methodology  than the ESG rating of the Benchmark (based on ESG 
for the Base Index.                         ratings for each company). 
 
No fees are charged at the Index level when changes are made to the Non- financial analysis based on ESG data shall be 
composition of the Index.                      applied on at least 90% of the resulting 
                                   portfolio. 
 
 
Income derived from the Fund is distributed for distributing Shares 
and reinvested for accumulating Shares, as further detailed in this In certain market conditions, the composition of 
Appendix. Please refer to the Prospectus for additional information. the equities in the Eligible Universe may make it 
                                   impossible to perform the weighting optimisation 
                                   while complying exactly with the list of 
                                   constraints above. In such circumstances, the 
The recommended investment horizon is 5 years.            Management Company can rateably reduce some of the 
                                   constraints (for example, by gradually reducing 
                                   the 50% limit on Total greenhouse gas emissions). 
 
                                   The Management Company performs the rebalancing of 
                                   the Fund's portfolio on a semi-annual basis. 
 
                                   Capital gains and net income of the Fund will be 
                                   capitalised and no dividend will be payable to 
                                   Shareholders except for the distributing Shares 
                                   for which all or part of the capital and/or income 
                                   may be distributed once or several times a year as 
                                   may be decided by the Board of Directors. Please 
                                   refer to the Prospectus for additional 
                                   information. 
 
                                   The recommended investment horizon is 5 years. 2. Change of name of the Sub-Fund

As a consequence of the above changes, please note that the name of the Sub-Fund will be changed from OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR to OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON with effect on the Effective Date, to reflect the amended investment policy of the Sub-Fund. 3. Compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27

November 2019 on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector (the "SFDR")

The SFDR defines two product categories: - Products that promote environmental and/or social characteristics ("Article 8" products), and - Products that have sustainable investment as their objective ("Article 9" products).

Please note that the Sub-Fund does not currently fall within any of the above categories.

However, as from the Effective Date, as a result of the changes to its investment objective and policy, the Sub-Fund will be in the "Article 8" category and its legal documentation includes: - Information on how environmental and/or social characteristics are met, and - If an index has been designated as a reference benchmark, information on whether and how this index is consistent

with the environmental and/or social characteristics of the Sub-Fund. 4. Compliance with AMF Position 2020-03 on the disclosure of non-financial criteria

Please note the new investment objective and policy of the Sub-Fund is aligned with the requirements set out in AMF Position 2020-03 on the information to be provided by collective investment schemes incorporating non-financial approaches, and the necessary disclosures have been made. 5. Addition of risk factors in the section "Risk and Reward Profile" of the Sub-Fund

