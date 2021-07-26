Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with TotalEnergies, through Lampiris its energy supply affiliate in Belgium, for a total capacity of 15 megawatts of offshore wind electricity in Belgium. Following PPA agreements in the United States, Spain, and the Netherlands, this PPA signed by the Group in Belgium illustrates Air Liquide's commitment to lead the way in the energy transition and to lower its carbon footprint, in line with its Sustainability Objectives.

Thanks to this 15-year long-term contract, started June 1st, Air Liquide will power part of its industrial and medical gas production assets in Belgium with renewable energy. TotalEnergies will supply the renewable energy from an offshore wind farm located in the Belgian North Sea.

The wind-generated electricity will save up to 270,000 tons of CO2 emissions over the contract duration, which is comparable to the equivalent electricity related emissions of ~14,000 Belgian households. This agreement will expand Air Liquide's offer of low-carbon solutions at competitive prices and give customers the ability to add more renewable content in their end products.

Francois Jackow, Executive Vice President and a member of the Air Liquide Group's Executive Committee supervising Europe Industries activities, said: "In line with its ambitious Sustainability Objectives, Air Liquide is regularly increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix it uses to power its operations. This enables us to decarbonize our activities and also to provide our customers with solutions contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions. With this new long-term contract, the Group actively supports the ongoing and unprecedented transformation of the energy sector in Europe, to foster a low-carbon economy in Europe."

About Air Liquide Benelux

Air Liquide in Benelux comprises subsidiaries active in the production, distribution, and sale of industrial and medical gases, technologies and services of the Air Liquide Group. Founded in Belgium in 1906 and in the Netherlands in 1913, Air Liquide currently operates 28 industrial sites throughout the Benelux. The Group currently employs more than 1,200 people in this region, all activities taken together, and it supplies more than 65,000 customers and patients. The Air Liquide Benelux Large Industries business line operates a pipeline network stretching 2,345 kilometers, which supplies the industrial basins from Mons to Rotterdam.

