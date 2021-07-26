DJ Hardman & Co Research: Fidelity Special Values Plc (Initiation of Coverage) - FSV: consistent contrarianism adds special value

Hardman & Co Research: FSV: consistent contrarianism adds special value Since the current manager took over in 2012, FSV has consistently outperformed its FTSE All-Share benchmark. The majority of the added value has come from stock selection, which derives from Fidelity's consistent investment process. The manager has a contrarian approach, underpinned by value factors to protect any downside risk. A flexible approach means the manager can take advantage of the less efficient mid- and small-cap areas, as well as finding opportunities overseas. Although the mandate focuses on capital growth, FSV has produced steady dividend growth and has an attractive yield.

