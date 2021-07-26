Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares - directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 27 July 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 80,139,455 shares (USD 801,394.55) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 824,895 shares (USD 8,248.95) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 80,964,350 shares (USD 809,643.52) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: USD 9.2 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- __________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1007825