- (PLX AI) - Nordex is exceptionally well positioned after its share sale, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock.
- • Price target EUR 31, implying the stock can nearly double from EUR 16 currently
- • Nordex raised EUR 586 million, saying it now can more easily access customers while significantly reducing interest costs after paying down the Acciona shareholder loan
- • The company is now exceptionally well positioned in the high-growth 4-5 MW turbine segment, BofA said
- • Nordex has a strong order intake, with strong demand for the Delta 4000 turbine model: BofA
- • Q2 revenues should show a 20% growth vs last year, while logistics cost headwinds may pressure margins, the analysts said
- • Nordex was down 1% in early Monday trading
- • Competitor Vestas was up 1.2%
