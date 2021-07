Launch Ceremony of First MRRV for the Philippines Department of Transportation

TOKYO, July 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, held a launch ceremony today (July 26th) for the first of two large multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) being built to order for the Department of Transportation in the Republic of the Philippines. The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant at MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The christening and handover of this first vessel is scheduled for May 2022 after cruised to Manilla in early March, following outfitting work and trial runs. The launch ceremony for the second vessel is scheduled for November 18, 2021, with christening and handover planned for September 2022 after cruised to Manilla in May 2022.MRRVs play an important role in severe-weather rescue missions and patrolling in offshore and coastal zones. This vessel has an overall length of approximately 96.6 meters, with a maximum speed of 24 knots and a cruising range of up to 4,000 nautical miles. It is equipped with secure communication systems for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, a helideck and hangar for helicopter operations, an underwater remotely operated vehicle for subsurface search and survey, high-speed rubber boats and other essential equipment for maritime domain awareness and maritime law enforcement operations. The ship will make a significant contribution to enhancing the speed of response to maritime accidents or crimes on the Philippines EEZ and high seas.This project is being financed by the Japanese government under a yen loan agreement corresponding to Phase II of the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project concluded between the Republic of the Philippines and Japan in October 2016. The project terms call for application of Japanese technology, notably expertise in shipbuilding.Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to build vessels for both domestic and overseas use that deliver exceptional fuel efficiency and environmental performance, contribute to the safety and security of society, and support international contributions, working with its customers for the advancement of society.Overview of MRRV No. 1Owner: Republic of the Philippines (Department of Transportation)Loa: Approx. 96.6 metersBeam: Approx. 11.5 metersDepth: Approx. 5.2 metersGross tonnage: Approx. 2,260 tonnesCapacity: 67 persons (17 officers and 50 crew)Maximum speed: 24 knotsAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.