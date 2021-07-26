At its recent capital markets day, Checkit outlined the opportunity to supply its intelligent operations management software to the deskless worker market, a currently underserved market for productivity software. The product development roadmap features supporting iOS devices, increasing integration with other systems and enhancing the platform's data analytics capabilities. Management is focused on driving adoption of its end-to-end solution in Europe and increasingly in the US.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
CHECKIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de