BH Macro Limited - Closing of Tender Offer - Timetable Update

BH MACRO LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

26 July 2021

Closing of Tender Offer - Timetable Update

Further to previous announcements, BH Macro Limited (the "Company") now expects that the final tender prices in respect of the tender offer for each class of the Company's shares launched on 2 June 2021 (the "Tender Offer") at a price equivalent to 97.8% of the net asset value per share for the relevant class as at 30 June 2021 will be announced on or before 2 August 2021.

The Tender Offer consideration despatched to tendering shareholders by 6 August 2021 or as soon as practicable thereafter.

