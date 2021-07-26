Anzeige
WKN: A3CRFF ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A 
Tradegate
26.07.21
12:22 Uhr
6,400 Euro
+0,040
+0,63 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4176,67412:31
6,4006,66012:31
Dow Jones News
26.07.2021 | 11:49
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
26-Jul-2021 / 10:16 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                       Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                               Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction            Release of shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
b)                               Bonus Scheme. 
 
                                2021 award, first tranche 
 
 
                                Shares vested Shares vested 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                                GBPNIL     18,230

Aggregated information

d) 18,230

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name              Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                       Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a)                      Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Sale of 9,070 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
                       Bonus Scheme on 23 July 2021 to cover withholding taxes and commission. 
 
 
 
                       Shares sold to cover taxes and    Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                       commission              commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
 
                       GBP5.42428 
                                          9,070

Aggregated information

d) 9,070

- Aggregated volume

GBP5.42428 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                       Toby Woolrych 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                               Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction            Release of shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
b)                               Bonus Scheme. 
 
                                2021 award, first tranche 
 
 
                                Shares vested Shares vested 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                               Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                                GBPNIL     16,350

Aggregated information

d) 16,350

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name            Toby Woolrych 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                     CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment          Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                     Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                     213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a)                    Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                     GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                    Sale of 7,724 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
                     Bonus Scheme on 23 July 2021 to cover employee's income tax, national 
                     insurance liabilities and commission. 
 
 
                     Shares sold to cover taxes and     Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                     commission               commission

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2- 

Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                     Price                 Volume 
 
                     GBP5.42428                7,724

Aggregated information

d) 7,724

- Aggregated volume

GBP5.42428 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Contact: Philip Griffin-Smith, Renewi plc Group Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewi.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007995243 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118466 
EQS News ID:  1221545 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221545&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
