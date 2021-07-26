Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-Jul-2021 / 10:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction Release of shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual b) Bonus Scheme. 2021 award, first tranche Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 18,230

Aggregated information

d) 18,230

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 9,070 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme on 23 July 2021 to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP5.42428 9,070

Aggregated information

d) 9,070

- Aggregated volume

GBP5.42428 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction Release of shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual b) Bonus Scheme. 2021 award, first tranche Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 16,350

Aggregated information

d) 16,350

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 7,724 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme on 23 July 2021 to cover employee's income tax, national insurance liabilities and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price Volume GBP5.42428 7,724

Aggregated information

d) 7,724

- Aggregated volume

GBP5.42428 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Contact: Philip Griffin-Smith, Renewi plc Group Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewi.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 118466 EQS News ID: 1221545 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221545&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)