Montag, 26.07.2021
GlobeNewswire
26.07.2021 | 11:53
121 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by UBS AG, London Branch on STO Structured Products (Record Id 178421)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by UBS AG,
London Branch with effect from 2021-07-27. Last day of trading is set to
2026-07-08. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1007874
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
