Pat Lee's NFT Artwork will be transformed into game characters which are playable by all the gamers around the world



HONG KONG, July 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - God Temple, an NFT collectible platform, has introduced the gamification model for its limited-edition art collection collaborated with comic artist Pat Lee, who did stints with DC and Marvel comics.



Users of the platform will be able to play against other users or computer-controlled players through God Temple's global matching system. It will be a Play-to-Earn model utilizing both the platform's native token (MYTH) and the game token (SOUL), which are necessary for players to start a game.



At God Temple, players can hold the Greek god NFT and play as the mythical characters such as Zeus, Athena, and Hades, illustrated by renowned comic artist Pat Lee. The winner in the duel will receive a game token (SOUL) as a prize, which will be tradable on secondary markets.



The public sale of God Temple's native token (MYTH) will commence on 2nd August on Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool to make it accessible in a fair, linear, and decentralized manner. The sale supply will be 1,000,000 MYTH and the sale will last for 48 hours and will officially conclude on 4th August. The Balancer sale will have a MYTH-USDC pool during the token issuance period.



"We aspire to bring the story of mythology to life, and that's why we introduced this new gamification model. We are developing strategic collaborations with artists around the world to create timeless mythical art god NFTs. Pat Lee is the leading celebrity artist and we hope more artists will be inspired to join the ecosystem," said the spokesperson at God Temple.



About God Temple

God Temple is an NFT game that features the limited-edition artworks based on mythical God characters, collaborating with iconic artists around the world. Players can play as the mythical characters against other players around the globe and receive rewards with its Play-to-earn model.



About Pat Lee

Over the past two decades, Pat did stints with DC and Marvel comics working on such mega-franchises as Batman, Superman, Iron Man, X-MEN, Fantastic Four, Wolverine, Punisher, and Spiderman. He also created the original North American series of Transformers comics, which ranked #1 top selling comic book six months in a row.









