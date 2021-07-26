Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -4

Anzeige
Montag, 26.07.2021
WKN: A3CRFF ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A 
Tradegate
26.07.21
13:09 Uhr
6,580 Euro
+0,220
+3,46 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.07.2021 | 11:55
26.07.2021 | 11:55
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
26-Jul-2021 / 10:23 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Renewi Plc (the "Company") 
Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") - 2021 awards and performance targets 
 
The three-year performance measures and targets relating to the Renewi plc LTIP awards granted to the two Executive 
Directors on 23 July 2021 are as disclosed below. The targets will be measured over the three years ending 31 March 
2024. 
 
Performance targets for 2021 LTIP awards for Renewi plc Executive Directors: 
       TSR1          ROCE      EPS      Recycling rate2 
Weighting   25%          25%      25%      25% 
       Target     Vesting Target Vesting Target Vesting Target Vesting 
Threshold   Median     25%   +0.5% 25%   +5.0% 25%   70%   25% 
Max      Upper quartile 100%  +2.0% 100%  +15%  100%  73%   100%

Notes: 1. The peer group for the TSR performance target is the FTSE 250 (excluding Investment Trusts). TSR will be

calculated using a three-month averaging period at the start and end of the performance period. 2. The recycling rate is based on Renewi's sustainability plan. 3. Vesting for all targets is calculated on a straight line basis. 4. For participants below Board level, ROCE is excluded as a performance measure and the weighting of the remaining

three targets are 33.3% each. About Renewi

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 6,500 employees working at 165 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more".

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      118,131

Aggregated information

d)

- Aggregated volume 118,131

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Toby Woolrych 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      84,480

Aggregated information

d) 84,480

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Helen Richardson 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Group HR Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Patrick Deprez 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Group Product Sales Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Baukje Dreimuller 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  General Counsel (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Mark Thys 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Commercial Belgium MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Marc den Hartog 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Commercial Netherlands MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  James Priestley 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Specialities Division MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Bas van Ginkel 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Group Strategy and Business Development Director 
                                  (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Maarten Buikhuisen 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Chief Information Officer (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Theo Olijve 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Mineralz & Water Division MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Daniel Post 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Transformation Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Philip Griffin-Smith 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                  Group Company Secretary (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                  Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                  213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                  Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                  Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                  GBPNIL      7,500

Aggregated information

d) 7,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Contact

Tim Pratt, Assistant Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewiplc.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007995243 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118467 
EQS News ID:  1221601 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
© 2021 Dow Jones News
