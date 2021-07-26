Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -4

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-Jul-2021 / 10:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Renewi Plc (the "Company") Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") - 2021 awards and performance targets The three-year performance measures and targets relating to the Renewi plc LTIP awards granted to the two Executive Directors on 23 July 2021 are as disclosed below. The targets will be measured over the three years ending 31 March 2024. Performance targets for 2021 LTIP awards for Renewi plc Executive Directors: TSR1 ROCE EPS Recycling rate2 Weighting 25% 25% 25% 25% Target Vesting Target Vesting Target Vesting Target Vesting Threshold Median 25% +0.5% 25% +5.0% 25% 70% 25% Max Upper quartile 100% +2.0% 100% +15% 100% 73% 100%

Notes: 1. The peer group for the TSR performance target is the FTSE 250 (excluding Investment Trusts). TSR will be

calculated using a three-month averaging period at the start and end of the performance period. 2. The recycling rate is based on Renewi's sustainability plan. 3. Vesting for all targets is calculated on a straight line basis. 4. For participants below Board level, ROCE is excluded as a performance measure and the weighting of the remaining

three targets are 33.3% each. About Renewi

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 6,500 employees working at 165 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more".

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 118,131

Aggregated information

d)

- Aggregated volume 118,131

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 84,480

Aggregated information

d) 84,480

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Helen Richardson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick Deprez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Product Sales Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Baukje Dreimuller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Thys 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Commercial Belgium MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Marc den Hartog 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Commercial Netherlands MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Priestley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Specialities Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bas van Ginkel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Strategy and Business Development Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Maarten Buikhuisen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Information Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Theo Olijve 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Mineralz & Water Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Daniel Post 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Transformation Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Griffin-Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 7,500

Aggregated information

d) 7,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Contact

Tim Pratt, Assistant Company Secretary

Tim Pratt, Assistant Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewiplc.com

