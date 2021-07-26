Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech Estimates to Triple the Annual Merchant Size and Achieve the Largest Market Share in 3 Years With SUIC Midas' Competitiv

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), SUIC Midas USA and Suntech unite in unveiling a new transformative marketing strategy to create added value. Suntech estimates to triple its annual merchant size and achieve the largest market share in 3 years with SUIC Midas' competitive products: MT Flash Pay, MT CQ Pay and MT Free Pay that will drive the group's profitability.



SUIC Midas provides Suntech Technology the most innovative SCF solutions, technology and funding to enable Suntech to create more diversified and differentiated products and services that should enhance the company's market and price competitive edge and increase its profitability. This expansion will open doors of global cross-border trades and settlement.

"Thanks to the breakthrough business model of SUIC Midas - this will fuel brand strength for each of its differentiated products into lasting performance in markets worldwide. Suntech believes that with the SUIC Midas services and products, Suntech will achieve explosive global growth, expecting to triple their merchants annually and gain the top spot with the largest market shares in 3 years,'; says Joa Chen, Suntech's general manager.

SUIC Midas is going to replicate the exclusive business model in 40 countries, with over 20 payment service payment companies to join the company this year and into 2022. The company is in the final stages of identifying their partners in various countries, targeting one million merchants and a $10 billion-dollar turnover rate by 2022.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency

domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay

Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement Combined Purchasing Powers

Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

To learn more about Midas Touch product and services please review our information by clicking:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17GLXWv5T3d39Jrx2v0GvqKIBcSzxpOMy/view?usp=drivesdk

About SUIC Midas USA Inc., USA.

Established in the New York in 2021, SUIC Midas USA, Inc. is the U.S. branch of Midas Touch Technology Co. Ltd. registered in London, U.K., and is a digital asset management firm offering blockchain-based services for capital markets, including innovative DeFi (decentralized finance) and other supply chain financial services and solutions for capital turnover problems in the global supply and demand.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA.

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com. Find us on:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sinounitedltd/?modal=admin_todo_tour

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTCSUIC

On Telegram: https://t.me/Sinounited

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains 'forward-looking information', including 'future-oriented financial information'; and 'financial outlook' under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/656977/Alliance-of-SUIC-Midas-and-Suntech-Unveil-A-New-Marketing-Plan-To-Create-Added-Value-Suntech-Estimates-to-Triple-the-Annual-Merchant-Size-and-Achieve-the-Largest-Market-Share-in-3-Years-With-SUIC-Midas-Competitive-Products-MT-Flash-Pay-MT-CQ-Pay