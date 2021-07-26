From pv magazine India. Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India today announced it has successfully commissioned one of India's longest ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission links for Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. The ±800 kV, 6GW link can meet the electricity needs of more than 80 million people. It stretches 1,800-kilometers to connect […]From pv magazine India. Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India today announced it has successfully commissioned one of India's longest ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission links for Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...