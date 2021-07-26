Two projects with a total generation capacity of 4 MW will be the first of a planned 12 that are set to bring 35 MW of solar to the grid of the Southern African nation by the end of next year.Johannesburg-based renewables developer Sturdee Energy today announced it had secured a commitment from state-owned electric company the Botswana Power Corporation to purchase the electricity to be generated by Botswana's first two private solar projects. Sturdee said it had begun the permitting and project development process for a planned 3 MWac solar plant at Bobonong, in the east of the Southern African ...

