Classworx Offers Live Zoom Interviews for Companies That Want to Discuss their Latest News, Products, Services or Technology

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Classworx, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) a Virtual Directory for instructors, performers and hosts of virtual classes and events on Zoom, provides live Zoom interviews with companies private and public that have news updates, products, services or technology that they would like to discuss in a live zoom interview format.

While many companies can create traditional marketing and advertising campaigns when news comes out of a new product that they've launched the new service that they've launched or new technology, many companies want to reach out to their customers and shareholders in a new way which is through Zoom. Classworx provides online live zoom interviews where people have the option of attending and listening to the questions from the Classworx host to the president, CEO, or someone from the company who's representing them answer the questions and discuss the companies present situation and future possibilities.

Classworx provides company interviews that last approximately 30 minutes. During this time, the CEO, President or company representative can answer the questions and then after the interview is completed, Classworx uploads the live Zoom interview to YouTube. This provides the company the ability to share the interview with other people who may not have been able to attend the live Zoom interview.

Companies that are interested in participating in a live Zoom interview with Classworx can contact Classworx at 470-448-4734.

About Classworx, Inc. (formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ('virtual classes'). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

CONTACT:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

www.classworx.com

