Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics Announces the Appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary RobustoMed, Inc (A/K/A ENZO SUB)

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) ("Enzolytics" and the "Company") announced today the appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary RobustoMed, Inc. (A/K/A ENZO SUB) based in Atlanta, GA. RobustoMed will be initiating a new business model focused on developing international partnership opportunities for medical development stage drug and product companies. Mr. Sharabura will focus on revenue and partnership expansion in key markets worldwide, including specific initiatives in Brazil, Costa Rica and other emerging markets.

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Mr. Sharabura is also experienced in international affairs. He led technology expansion efforts with a key United Nations Agency. He has successfully sold a $10m+ new emerging technology to major telecommunications firms. Steve has 30 years of key operational and sales experiencein various technological fields, both with a series of small entrepreneurial companies and large multinational companies as well. He has previously succeeded in improving corporate productivity across a wide range of disciplines.

Steve holds a Masters of Business Administration from Cornell University and a Bachelors of Administrative Science (Economics) from the University of Western Ontario.

Charles Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, said: "We are pleased with the addition of Steve Sharabura to our team and look forward the benefits to be derived from the implementation of the new business model for RobustoMed. We look forward to significant growth in this new business segment."

Steve Sharabura, President of ENZC Sub, Inc., said: "Aggressive growth is our main concern and will be our main focus. I am beyond excited to make that happen."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its multiple proprietary therapeutics to treat debilitating infectious diseases, including the Company's patented ITV-1 therapeutic suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown effectively treats HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active component of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

Additionally, the Company has proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. In addition, its proprietary methodology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies is currently employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat other infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of our company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations or beliefs include, without limitation, the risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or OTC Markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Certain forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to establish the efficacy of ITV-1 or its other therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

TEN Associates, LLC

Tom Nelson, CEO

(480) 326-8577

Company Contact

Enzolytics, Inc.

2000 North Central Expressway

Plano, TX 75074

and

Research Center

Enzolytics, Inc.

Texas A&M University

Institute for Preclinical Studies

College Station, TX 77843-44

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/656951/Enzolytics-Announces-the-Appointment-of-Steve-Sharabura-as-President-of-its-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-RobustoMed-Inc-AKA-ENZO-SUB