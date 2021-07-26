Implementation of Novel Technologies to Make Green, Sustainable Carpets to Drive Carpet Backing Material Market, says TMR

- Upsurge in demand for carpets in both household as well as non-residential applications is projected to propel the carpet backing material market

- Carpet backing materials significantly influence effectiveness and quality of carpets and customer purchase preferences

ALBANY, N.Y., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carpet backing material market has witnessed slow but steady pace of innovations. However, in the recent years, market participants have been mainly focused on the development of more sustainable and greener carpet backing materials, which help improve the overall functionality of carpets. In order to obtain a competitive advantage, some firms in the present market environment are concentrating on growing their production capacities through product innovation and new investments. Technological advancements have played a significant role in enhancing the quality of final products, such as improving tuft bind and pattern definition.

Some of the most significant developments such as spunlaid polyester nonwovens, use of digital printing technology in the carpet industry combined with product promotional techniques techniques have emphasized on the significance of carpet components. This factor is likely to fuel the growth of the carpet backing material market during the forecast period. Furthermore, as carpet backing materials have an influence on the entire quality as well as performance of carpets, they play a critical role in influencing customer purchase preferences. There is a high demand for carpet backing materials from residential as well as commercial buildings. Thus, the global carpet backing material market is expected to reach around US$ 11 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Manufacturers Experimenting with Materials to Launch Innovative Products

Technological innovations and developments are mostly focused on the creation of environment-friendly carpets. Several firms are increasingly concentrating on improving materials used in the making of carpet backings to provide sustainable goods. These materials are in high demand, since carpet backings are being highly utilized to improve carpet insulation, increase softness, and reduce noise. In the recent years, sustainability has remained a significant factor that is likely to impact the development of new carpet backings. Spunlaid polyester nonwovens have become a popular carpet backing material in the past few years due to their increased resilience. Furthermore, the introduction of sophisticated digital printing technology is predicted to drive the manufacturing of carpet backings, resulting in significant expansion of the carpet backing material market.

Rise in Demand for Carpets Due to Rapid Urbanization to Widen Market Reach

Due to increased urbanization and population explosion around the world, the building &construction sector is expected to grow considerably in the upcoming years, mostly driven changing lifestyle. Globally, rising population and economic expansion have resulted in augmented investment in infrastructure and housing development. Carpets possess characteristics such as attractive aesthetics, improved moisture resistance, minimal maintenance, and high wear resistance. As a result, the demand for carpets is likely to increase in the building & construction sector.

Carpet Backing Material Market: Growth Drivers

The material science segment has advanced at break-neck speed in recent years, resulting in a surge in interest in novel carbon-negative carpet backing materials. The introduction of these substances is likely to increase the demand for carpet backing materials significantly.

Considerable increase in the number of construction activities, notably in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East , is projected to add to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years

Carpet Backing Material Market: Key Competitors

Associated Weavers Europe NV/SA

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Continental Flooring Company

Carpet &Rug Backing (CRB)

Wacker Chemie AG

Carpet Backing Material Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Primary Backing

Secondary Backing

Bonding Agents

Carpet Type

Hand Woven Carpets

Tufted Carpets

Needle Felt Carpets

Application

Residential

Commercial

Flooring Market - The flooring market is equipped with wide range of product portfolio, which is making it, the most important for building material markets. The global flooring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.5% between 2019 and 2027. The substantial growth of the construction industry and the increasing trend of home renovation activities are likely to boost the market in the next few years.

Textile Chemicals Market - In terms of demand, Asia Pacific led the global textile chemicals market in 2018, and the same trend is anticipated to continue throughout 2019 and 2027. Changing consumer needs and an evolving retail marketplace are factors driving the apparel sector in Asia Pacific. The apparel sector in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. The technical textiles market has witnessed evolution from passive to active smart and ultra-smart fabrics over the last few years. First-generation passive fabrics were capable of sensing only environmental stimuli, whereas, second-generation active fabrics included actuators, sensors, and a control unit in order to sense electric, thermal, and other stimuli.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo