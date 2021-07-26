Hibernia REIT plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Directorate change 26-Jul-2021 / 12:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directorate change Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia" or the "Company") announces that Roisin Brennan will become Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee following the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 27 July 2021. Ms. Brennan has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hibernia since January 2019. This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 6.1.64 of the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin and paragraph 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. ENDS Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Danny Kitchen, Chairman Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: BOA TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 Sequence No.: 118485 EQS News ID: 1221639 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221639&application_name=news

