Lingo Communications, LLC: Lingo Completes STIR/SHAKEN Implementation and FCC Certification

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Lingo Communications ("Lingo") a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, today announced that it had completed the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN technology into its IP network by June 30, 2021. In addition, Lingo has filed its certification of completion for STIR/SHAKEN with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

STIR/SHAKEN is a technology used to verify caller IDs and combat illegal spoofing-a technique used to dupe consumers into believing their calls are from legitimate numbers. In addition, the STIR/SHAKEN standards serve as a common digital language used by phone networks, allowing valid information to pass from provider to provider, which, among other things, informs robocall blocking tools of possible suspicious calls.

"As a trusted communications partner, Lingo and its carrier division, Impact Telecom, implemented STIR/SHAKEN to help protect customers against malicious spoofed calls and help law enforcement track, bad actors," said Joseph Haines, VP Engineering and Operations. As a leading Cloud/UC, managed services and carrier provider, "We are proud to be contributing to the nationwide effort to put an end to an illegal activity that costs consumers, businesses and governments billions of dollars annually.

"STIR/SHAKEN along with Lingo's other solutions allow downstream carriers to better distinguish between legitimate and unlawful traffic, promoting the ability of all our commercial, carrier and consumer customers to reach those people they need to reach," said Patrick Reilly, VP Carrier Services. Whether our customers are using our IP network services or our CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) services, they are now protected from abuse and fraud.

Lingo applies STIR/SHAKEN to all voice traffic originating on its IP network, including calls received via SIP or from its CPaaS platform. The company expects that most customers will not need to make any changes to their equipment to take advantage of these improvements. Lingo's STIR/SHAKEN certification can be viewed on the Robocall Mitigation Database. The FCC listing is stored using Lingo's network subsidiary name of Matrix Telecom, LLC.

