Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a drilling program has commenced on its 100% owned Radisson Property located in the Eeyou Istchee - James Bay Territory, Québec. The maiden diamond drill program on the Radisson Project will consist of 3,000 metres and will test a series of high priority targets including the Goldhawk, Goldfang, MM5 and Wisht mineralized zones defined by a combination of surface showings, geochemical and geophysical anomalies and favourable structures and associated shear zones (Figure 1).





The drilling program will begin on the Goldhawk and Goldfang zones, both of which occur within an extensive kilometric scale gold in bedrock structural corridor. The Goldhawk and Goldfang Zones were discovered by prospecting late in the 2020 field season. At Goldhawk, grab samples of quartz veins hosted in diorite, ranged from 1.55 grams per tonne (g/t) gold to higher grades of 36.71 g/t and 64.50 g/t gold. Grab samples of altered diorite host rock with no quartz veins and 1% to 4% fine-grained disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite also returned high grade assays of 6.72 g/t and 9.30 g/t gold.

At Goldhawk, follow-up work defined the shear zone within strongly sheared diorite over a strike length of 500 metres and remains open. This trend corresponds to a geophysical chargeability anomaly on the north edge of a magnetic high consistent with the overall structural corridor. The shear zone hosts 5 to 15%, 0.10 to 0.60 metre wide quartz veins with 1-3% disseminated pyrite and locally up to 10% pyrite and up to 5 metres in width within the sheared diorite wallrock.

Goldfang, located 2.5 km northeast of the Goldhawk Zone on a parallel structure, returned anomalous to high-grade copper and gold from grab samples with values ranging from 1.01 g/t to 5.93 g/t gold, up to 48 g/t silver and up to 2.34% copper. The Goldfang shear zone has been extended for an additional 750 metres of strike to the west where it is overburden covered. The Goldfang trend corresponds to a moderate geophysical chargeability anomaly on the northern edge of a magnetic high.

The Eli - MM5 trend has been defined by several mineralized east-west trends with grab samples containing up to 25.0 g/t gold and anomalous copper-nickel mineralization. The eastern end of this mineralized trend is associated with a 400 metre VTEM geophysical anomaly which is coincident with the eastward projection of several moderate to strong geophysical IP anomalies all converging under a swamp. Drilling has been planned to test this target.

The Wisht area occurs at the major intersection of the west-northwesterly trending gold-bearing structural corridor 2 kilometres along strike from Goldhawk and the east-northeast trending stratigraphy hosting the Serpent ultramafic body. This area is characterized by numerous moderate to high geophysical IP chargeability anomalies and anomalous gold in bedrock with numerous grab samples grading up to 0.9 g/t gold.

Ongoing Field Work

Concurrent with the diamond drill program, crews are continuing to conduct systematic prospecting, geological mapping and bedrock sampling and exploring several other high-priority targets such as the Tamarac-South Flank-Leo trend, which had returned grab samples grading up to 4.17 g/t gold, 3.36% copper and 21.20 g/t silver. Late last year, wide zones of sericite schist interpreted by the Company to be favourable structures to host gold mineralization will also be evaluated.

Field Work and COVID-19 Protocols

The health and safety of the staff at site, and the communities in which the Company operates, is of paramount importance to LaSalle. All employees and contractors work according to the most recent government protocols on COVID-19 restrictions, which define the measures and constraints to be adopted in order to limit the risks associated with COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in the exploration programs.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Alan Sexton, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of LaSalle Exploration Corp., who is a non-independent qualified person for the technical disclosure as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle Exploration Corp.is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec as well as the high-grade gold Blakelock and Egan properties located in northeastern Ontario. LaSalle Exploration Corp. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

