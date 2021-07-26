EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: EnviroLeach Announces Group 11 Technologies Update and Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that Group 11 Technologies Inc. ("Group 11"), a privately-held company focused on the development and commercialization of in-situ gold recovery, will host a webcast on Monday, July 26.

Group 11 recently completed a USD $1 million financing with accredited investors. Proceeds will advance test work to assess the amenability and recovery rates for gold extraction through the combination of in-situ recovery technology using EnviroLeach's environmentally friendly water-based solution. EnviroLeach is a founding (40% interest pre-financing) shareholder of Group 11. EnviroLeach has also granted to Group 11 a licence the use its chemistry formulas as a key component of the in-situ gold recovery process.

Group 11 management will be joined by management of GFG Resources Inc. to discuss details of the commencing collaboration between the two companies to develop its Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project located in central Wyoming.

Register for Live Webcast - July 26, 2021

A live webcast will be hosted on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 2:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (11:30 am Pacific Standard Time) to discuss Group 11's details of its innovative technology and the upcoming test programs planned on the Rattlesnake Hills Project. To register please visit: https://my.6ix.com/event/gfg-and-group11/.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details to access the webinar via conference call or webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

In-situ Gold Recovery

In-situ recovery (In Place Mining) using EnviroLeach's patented and proprietary formula, which uses FDA approved elements that are essential elements, offers a viable and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional mining.

Cyanide has been the leaching reagent of choice in gold mining because of its high gold recoveries, robustness, relatively low costs and safety when handled properly. Nonetheless, cyanide remains a controversial issue in environmental assessments and permitting processes. Cyanide, banned in some jurisdictions, has an ongoing public relations problem and associated cost for the gold mining industry due to the environmental impacts and its potential for lethal effects on human, animal and aquatic life resulting from its possible mismanagement.

About Group 11 Technologies Inc.

Group 11 is a private US-based company committed to the development and application of environmentally and socially responsible precious metals mineral extraction. The combination of in-situ recovery extraction (ISR) technology and environmentally-friendly water-based chemistry to recover gold and other metals provides a promising alternate solution to conventional open pit and underground mineral extraction. The goal of advancing sustainable extraction considers growing concerns surrounding water use and discharge, carbon footprint, energy consumption, community stakeholders and workplace safety while addressing a growing global need for metals in our daily lives. Group 11 was founded by Enviroleach Technologies Inc. (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF), Encore Energy Corp. and Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Group 11 is a group of elements in the periodic table, also known as the coinage metals, consisting of gold (Au), silver (Ag) and copper (Cu).

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach website: https://EnviroLeach.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroLeach.com

(604) 428-2400 x104

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/656950/EnviroLeach-Announces-Group-11-Technologies-Update-and-Webinar